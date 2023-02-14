KLH Global Business School Student’s Winning Performance at the International Championship in Nepal

Hyderabad, 14th February, 2023: KLH Global Business School is proud to announce that one of its students, B. Vrishin, and his team won Gold, and he also won a Bronze medal in Men’s Singles, in the International Table Tennis Championships 2023, which was held at Kathmandu, Nepal recently. The championship was organized under the aegis of the All-Nepal Table Tennis Association, and more than 100 players from abroad competed in the Samjhana Cup International Table Tennis Tournament. The players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Thailand, UAE, Japan, France, Thailand, and Korea participated in the tournament.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, “Apart from academic excellence, our students are pioneers in sports and other community activities. I am thrilled to witness the performance of the students. We feel very motivated when our students achieve such recognition. Our students are making us and India proud by participating globally. On this proud movement, we applaud the efforts of the entire team, coaches, and their parents for standing by and supporting their children.”

Dr. A Ramakrishna, Director, KLH GBS, informed that Vrishin is currently pursuing MBA (Finance) from KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad. He won a gold medal in the men’s team event and was awarded 50000 Nepali rupees. He has also won a bronze medal in the men’s single event and was awarded 10000 Nepali rupees at the championship.

B. Vrishin started playing Table Tennis at the age of 10. His father is his coach as well as his role model. Vrishin’s father B. Manohar Kumar is an International TT player, and he was one of the top 8 players in India. He won the Men’s State Championship 5 times. His father recently played in World Veteran Table Tennis Championships 2023, which took place on 15-21 January in the Sultanate of Oman, Muscat.