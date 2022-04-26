Klip VR Immersive Technologies organised CHANDRAYAAN VR at Joseph and Mary Public School

Klip VR Immersive Technologies organised Chandrayaan VR (Virtual Expedition to Moon) at Joseph and Mary Public School, Burari,school premises from 11 AM onwards. Chandrayaan VR gave an opportunity to the students to be a part of Space Mission and experience several events that help in scientific learning. The students were teleported to explore a virtual world, empowering them to be an Indian Space Scientist, take space journeys and escort Lunar Surface Experiments.

Klip VR Immersive Technologies is the first one to introduce and implement the technology for educational purposes. Earlier, VR was restricted to gaming but now Klip Vr is aiming to offer it as a service to promote educational experience. Their aim is to create an imaginative space for student learning. They focussed upon the production of the best VR experiences for the masses. It would open new areas for exploration for the students. They allowed the learners to go beyond the physical boundaries like walking on the moon, diving to the ocean or taking a journey inside the human body, which otherwise are impossible. This escalated the knowledge and understanding of the world around them by building curiosity, fact retention and visual learning. As they quote, “Either It’s a Good VR or Its not a VR”