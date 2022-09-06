KnowledgeHut upGrad significantly strengthens offerings through major partnerships and alliances

Mumbai, 06 September, 2022 — KnowledgeHut upGrad, Bengaluru-based leading technology skilling provider and a part of Asia’s Higher Ed-tech major upGrad, has significantly strengthened its portfolio of services and offerings over the last six months through alliances with some of the biggest technology skill providers in the world. Some of these alliance partners include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CertNexus, and Apis Training. These alliances have enabled KnowledgeHut to provide a wide variety of certified courses and skills across key technologies including Cloud Computing (AWS & MS Azure), Cyber Security & IoT (CertNexus), 5G & Wireless Technology through Apis among many more technologies of the future.

Under these alliances, KnowledgeHut will offer courses such as Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Microsoft Administrator, Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure, Analyzing Data with Microsoft Power BI, Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, AWS Technical Essentials, Architecting on AWS, Advanced Architecting on AWS, Developing on AWS, AWS Exam Readiness: AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate, trending courses by CertNexus such as- IOTBIZ, CDSP, DSBIZ, CyberSAFE, Cyber First Coder and 5G Training (across technologies) by Apis Training.

Commenting on the alliance, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “Technology is constantly evolving, and it is critical for us to remain relevant and updated with the necessary skills. KnowledgeHut has fast established itself as the go-to company for some of the largest enterprises in the world to ensure that its employees are up to date with these evolving technologies. The fact that we have such a high pedigree of partners joining us is a testament to our abilities and competencies. We are continuously on the lookout for the best so we can keep upgrading and improving our offerings and services. Considering the demand in the market, we, at KnowledgeHut, look forward to working with these global giants to deliver the best of in-demand technological courses to skill seekers.” Vishwas Kshirsagar, VP, Partnerships & Alliances, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “At KnowledgeHut, we have been successfully curating industry-focused boot camps to provide learners with apt domain skills. To create industry-oriented programs, we have partnered with many premier technology training companies like Microsoft, Amazon (Web Services), CertNexus, and Apis. Our legacy coupled with the domain expertise of these leading firms is enabling us to empower learners with future-ready skills which are crucial for the fast-changing IT & ITeS industry.” “We are happy to partner with training centres globally and offer all our courses to their learners, with 100% delivery from our end,” he further added.

The demand for skills in Cloud Computing, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and ML is growing exponentially owing to the shift in business operations to online platforms and the evolution of technology. Technology is driving efficiency while reducing costs and providing solutions to some of the most complex problems. In the recent past, we have witnessed the fastest adoption of complex technologies in mainstream life due to their increased flexibility, scalability, cost savings, increased security, sustainability, accessibility, and increasing potential for collaboration.

According to the COVID-19 Impact on IT Spending Survey, conducted by IDC, 64% of Indian organizations will demand cloud computing and demand cloud software in this era of the new normal. As a result, organizations will want to hire professionals who are skilled in domains such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and wireless technology. The “Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce” report by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), indicates that 95% of the Indian workforce will need to have more digital skills and knowledge in using digital technologies, to adapt to the post-pandemic era. KnowledgeHut strives to provide the most in-demand courses in the technology domain, the collaborations, with experts such as Microsoft, AWS, CertNexus, and Apis will help them to offer the most relevant technological courses to fresh graduates and aspiring professionals.

These courses will help skill seekers who aspire to be cloud architects, cyber security professionals, IoT Experts, 5G Experts, etc. It helps to understand the basics of respective technology and get up to date with the development principles, framework, and tools to help in every walk of their job role. The courses on AWS and Azure are already open for registration. Skill seekers can learn through live instructor-led sessions and the supporting learning materials.