Knowledgeum Academy organised Srujana 2022, an Inter-school Visual Arts Fest as part of the Bengaluru Design Festival 2022 in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka and the School of Design, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

06 December 2022: As a part of the Bengaluru Design Festival 2022, Srujana 2022 an Inter-school Visual Arts Fest was organised by Knowledgeum Academy in close collaboration with Govt. of Karnataka and School of Design, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

The Bengaluru Design Festival is one of the world’s largest design festivals bringing together designers and creative minds to meet, discuss and showcase the new facets of the design & creative fraternity in a series of approximately 700 events spread over a month.

Srujana 2022, which is organised to provide school students with a meaningful experience that allows them to explore their creative sides, included several artistic competitions on the list. Lawrence High School, Bengaluru bagged the Trophy at the event.

More than 200 enthusiastic students from leading Bengaluru schools participated in the event, including JAIN International Residential School, Jain Heritage School, National Public School, JSS Public School, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chitrakoota School, Ebenezer International School, JAIN Public School, Suryodhaya International School, Lawrence High School, etc.

Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder, Knowledgeum Academy said, “ We are happy to host Srujana 2022 for as part of the Bengaluru Design Festival. It was meant to unlock the imagination and creativity of participants and thus consisted of many competitions like Installation designing, Photography, Sculpting, Shoe Painting, Sketch Swap, Indian comic designing, etc. With an overwhelming participation of students, we are happy to put together a successful event like this and hope to come up with similar events for students in the future too”.