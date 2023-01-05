Language is a means of creating impact, says IIMC DG Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi

Amravati, January 05: “Language is a means of creating impact on and establishing communication with people,” said IIMC Director General Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi, during his visit to Amravati IIMC campus on Thursday morning. He was interacting with the students of English, Marathi and Hindi journalism programmes of the institute.

Prof. Dwivedi, who arrived in Amravati to grace the ‘Sampadak Samvaad’ Programme organized by the Amravati Western Regional Center on the occasion on ‘Marathi Patrakar Diwas’ on Friday, advised the students to be selective readers for deriving inspiration and motivation for life. He also emphasized the need of mastering any one language and learning at least three languages to survive in this life.

Prof. Dwivedi shared his vast experience as a journalist and also as an administrator with students and citing various examples, he impressed upon them the values essential to succeed in journalism. He also answered queries of the students in a free and frank manner. The two-and-a-half hour session was a brain-storming one for the students.

At the outset, IIMC, WRC, Amravati Regional Director, Prof. (Dr.) V. K. Bharti took him round the institute. He was welcomed with a bouquet by the student representatives of all three journalism programmes. MJ student Kalashri Nakade presented a frame of a sketch of Prof. Dwivedi, drawn by her, to the DG. The healthy interaction session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Anil Jadhav.

Associate Professor Dr. Rajesh Kushwaha, Assistant professors Dr. Vinod Nitale and Dr. Ashish Dubey, Admin cum Campus Development Officer Mr. Sanjay Pakhode, staff members Messrs Rajesh Zolekar, Nurujjama Sheikh, Bhushan Mohokar, Anant Nanandurkar, Pankaj Nikhar and Komal Ingale were prominently present on the occasion.