Laura Lee March’s Newly Released “You Stole from Me My Childhood

Laura Lee March, who lives in Kansas with her husband. She enjoys visiting with young people and sharing God's word. She is confined to a wheelchair and has limited use of her legs. She loves her little beagle dog and finds great comfort having her close by. Laura Lee lives with chronic pain due to scoliosis in her lower back. She shares in Bible study daily with her husband and weekly with a friend in Florida. Before cancer took away her health she loved to go on long walks, fish, hunt and do crafts. Laura Lee continues to live with memories of her past but keeps her eyes upon Jesus and his promise.

March shares, “I am the victim of child sexual abuse. It started at the age of four and continued until I was old enough to run. I ran, and ran, and ran until I couldn’t run anymore. As hard as I tried to explain my situation with my Dad, I was accused of making it up or just exaggerating. This pushed me farther and farther into the darkness. I lived in the darkness for the first 30 years of my life. Then I finally grasped the hand of God. He led me out of the darkness and into the light. The last 40 years of my life I have held on to his loving grace. Now, I have let go of God at times and fallen back into the darkness of sin, but God has never let go of me. He gently pulls me back out into the light and shows me his goodness.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Lee March’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a determined woman’s journey through the peaks and valleys of life.