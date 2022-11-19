LawSikho students score big with UGC-NET (Law) exam

New Delhi, 19-11-2022: Gurugram-based edtech company LawSikho has registered a 70 percent success rate for the UGC-NET 2022 results published on November 5. Of the 10 students of LawSikho’s UGC NET/JRF (Law) course who appeared this time, seven have cleared the exam, and one has been awarded a Junior Research Fellowship.

This year’s results improve on LawSikho’s excellent track record for last year, when nine students took the exam and six cleared it.

The seven successful candidates this year are Gargi Shukla (JRF), Priyanka Chowdhary, Aswathi Vakkayil, Sphurti Krishna, Suhail Khan, Nehru Beniwal, and Tarun Nautiyal.

Shweta Devgan, Director of Test Preparation Courses at LawSikho, says, “What sets Test Prep at LawSikho apart is that we are a part of our student’s preparation journey since day one and continue the preparation cycle with students who have to take a re-attempt.”

As of now, LawSikho TestPrep Division offers 11 courses centred around competitive exams for lawyers. “As we wanted to make our courses unique and holistic, we focused more on the individual requirements of students preparing for exams, and that has produced unprecedented results so far,” says Shweta.

The process of building a holistic experience for our students comprises such exercises as target setting, mentorship, live classes, notes, quizzes, and monthly and revision mock tests, which have helped the learners achieve success.

As Shweta says. “With each year, the pattern of the exam is evolving and the competition becoming tougher. While continuing with the good practices, for the next cycle we will focus on improving the user interface and bring in artificial intelligence-supported teaching, which would make learning more exciting and retention easier.”