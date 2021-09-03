Leading Ed-tech Platform Talentedge collaborates with SHRM and IIM-Shillong for a new Certificate course in HR

New Delhi, 3rd September, 2021: Leading Ed-Tech firm, Talentedge has partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong to launch an innovative HR learning Certificate Program – “Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management” to prepare professionals for a new world post-pandemic. Interestingly, this is the first time that any IIM has partnered with SHRM. The online, one-year course has been specifically designed to prepare learners for the faster-moving post-pandemic world.

The course will enhance the leadership and communication skills of the aspirers while offering greater flexibility to professionals to specialize in HR from anywhere.

Through the unique collaboration, Talentedge aims to fulfill its commitment to provide an edge to the careers of aspirers and young professionals. The unique online program is designed to help management students gain both knowledge and application of knowledge across the HR function. It focuses on critical knowledge, skills, and competencies needed by HR professionals to scale the next level of success in the new normal.

Speaking on the launch, Aditya Malik, CEO & MD, Talentedge said, “As a leading Ed-Tech firm, we believe in making quality education more accessible and inclusive to learners in India. We are committed to our goal of letting no ambition go unfulfilled. Therefore, Talentedge is extremely privileged to launch this new program jointly with IIM Shillong and SHRM to bring an edge to the careers of professionals and young aspirers. The program is in sync with the future expectations of job recruiters from their HR candidates. Talentedge’s robust learning methodologies and market-leading learner support will give candidates a seamless and unparalleled experience while also earning dual certificates from IIM Shillong and SHRM. We are confident that this course will help prepare a new generation of HR professionals who shall build the organizations of tomorrow.”

This partnership of Talentedge with IIM Shillong and SHRM adds immense value to the learners wherein IIM-Shillong as a high-ranked IIM and SHRM bring in the academic excellence whereas Talentedge provides the delivery expertise that has been loved by over 500,000 learners till date.

Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India & Business Head – APAC & MENA, added, “SHRM being the world’s largest HR membership organization is devoted to human resource management and perfectly complements the academic expertise of IIM Shillong. Leveraging the combined strengths of IIM-Shillong and SHRM, Talentedge will prepare HR professionals to get ready and stay ahead of developments in HR practices, allowing them to be key enablers for their organizations.”

This course will help the learners to grow their skill-set with diversified course content, the learners will study the concepts and application of HR operations in real workplace scenarios. Amidst rapid digitalization and transformed business operations, the course makes the learners stand out in the crowd.

Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, Associate Professor, OB & HR, IIM Shillong, said, “In our efforts to bridge the industry-academia gap, IIM Shillong and SHRM have co-designed this program along with Talentedge for professionals who wish to upgrade their knowledge in the domain of HR. This program needs to be the last stop for anyone who desires to gain professional education in the field of HR. We’re bringing the best of international content coupled with sophisticated online delivery to cater to the learning needs of working professionals.”

Talentedge focuses on delivering quality higher education in India with its interactive remote learning formats and collaborations with eminent global institutions. It is helping students and mid-career professionals to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in rapidly changing business dynamics. This course is an opportunity for young professionals to learn and upskill with the guidance of distinguished faculties and industry experts.