Learn On Tab solution unveiled by Globus Infocom for Students

Noida: Globus Infocom, an edtech solution provider company has come up with a new comprehensive tablet-based learning solution to make classroom learning more personalized, engaging, collaborative & convenient.

It comes with varied advanced USPs which makes it a must for modern pedagogical practices:

Preloaded Interactive Digital Content: We include NCERT approved android based interactive digital content for class 1-12. It serves as a comprehensive repository of learning resources like eBooks, videos, audios, simulations, etc. for offline usage. Also, available in two languages as per requirements.

Gamification of Topics for Better Engagement: Subjects and topics have been gamified and explained via interactive audio-visual format like videos, simulations, animations, infographics, etc. to improve engagement levels among learners. It helps students proactively participate in the learning process.

Tailor-Made, Conceptual Animated Videos: Multimedia, animated lessons and project-making videos combined with exciting e-learning features create an engaging environment for students during classroom learning.

Easy to use learning Platform: Our user-friendly learning platform gives easy access to multiple features like reports & monitoring, communication, report generation, etc. to teachers and make classroom sessions more impactful and streamlined.

Faster, Easier Centralized Report Generation: Teachers can gauge the academic progress of every student individually through its reports & monitoring feature.

Assessments & Test Papers to Track Student’s Progress: Tablets are pre-loaded with practice & test papers to evaluate the individual progress of students in every subject. It provides an opportunity to teacher to identify learning gaps and address them with remedial measures.

Interactive Display for Teachers: Learn on Tab solution comes with a 65 inches Interactive Display for Instructor-Led Teaching in classroom. The multi-touch display combined with in-built interactive suite serves as a perfect tool for teachers to engage students in a fun-based classroom environment.

Screen Guard and Protective Book-Case: Our tablets come with a scratch-resistant, anti-breakage protective screen guard and a protective book style cover making them perfect for everyday classroom usage.

Workstations for Students: Globus offers ergonomic and comfortable institutional furniture for students that transform a traditional classroom into a fully functional Smart Classroom.

Lockable Auto-Charging Trolley: Auto-Charging Trolley charges 20 tablets simultaneously. It comes with a lockable cabinet to secure the tablets when not in use.

Earphone for Tablets: Learn on Tab solutions comes with a set of earphones to facilitate individual learning among students without interference. Students can listen to audios and watch videos & simulations for self-paced learning.

Dual Front Facing Speakers: Our Interactive Tablets are equipped with dual front facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for immersive sound experience while going through multimedia content.