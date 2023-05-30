Learning Comes Alive at Lexicon Kids

Lexicon Kids, a one-of-a-kind preschool with its arms spread across cities in Maharashtra, has emerged as an institution dedicated to bringing learning to life for young children. Displaying a strong commitment to fostering emotional, cognitive, and physical development, each branch of Lexicon Kids offers a nurturing environment that empowers children to flourish. Recognizing the crucial importance of the early childhood years, Lexicon Kids views every child as a precious seed deserving of the utmost care and attention.

Lexicon Kids falls under the ambit of the Lexicon group and offers a unique nurturing environment for children’s holistic development. With a focus on academics, socialization, and character building, Lexicon Kids offers a comprehensive program that prepares children for a successful educational journey.

Mrs. Aditi Thakker, Head Principal of Lexicon Kids and Principal of Lexicon Kids, Vimannagar, shares her perspective on the school’s educational approach: “At Lexicon Kids, we honour and embrace the unique qualities of each child. We recognize that every child has distinct needs, interests, and passions. Our children are not merely students; they are collaborators. We view them as competent, curious, creative, inquisitive, and unique individuals. As one of the first preschools to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, Lexicon Kids provides flexible learning options that cater to children’s aptitudes, talents, interests, and pace. The play-based learning approach ensures that education is a joyful and pleasurable experience for all our children. Through hands-on and experiential learning, we offer them the opportunity to engage with materials and objects, fostering a deep understanding of the world around them.”

At Lexicon Kids, the meticulously designed program is tailored to provide children with a solid foundation for their educational journey, ensuring a seamless transition to elementary school and beyond. The holistic approach focuses on developing essential skills such as literacy, numeracy, reasoning, and decision-making, all of which are key building blocks for school readiness.

Extending its commitment beyond academics, the school believes in equipping children with socialization skills, fostering self-confidence, and cultivating the preliminary skills necessary for independent exploration and personal growth. Moral values and traditions are seamlessly integrated into all aspects of the curriculum, ensuring they become meaningful and cherished parts of each child’s experience. Values such as respect for others, kindness, community engagement, and responsible citizenship are instilled in every child who becomes part of the Lexicon Kids community.

With a commitment to providing an enriching and supportive environment, Lexicon Kids strives to ignite the love for learning in each child and empower them to reach their fullest potential.