Learning Spiral conducts first-ever two devices online proctored examination in India; Collaborates with NIFT

Learning Spiral, an online exam solution provider, Ed-Tech company, has collaborated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology to conduct the first-ever two devices remote proctored examination. The company conducted the entrance exam with the help of its online examination system & UCanAssess app on two devices, which helps to conduct exams securely with a 360-degree view. The online examination system, UCanAssess supports a range of online invigilation modalities that includes capturing photos, screen sharing, recording the candidate’s video/audio, restricting the candidate’s browser movements, and 360 degrees proctoring.

The renowned Ed-Tech company caters according to the needs of universities or an independent assessment agency from their enrollment process till the examination. The company operated the enrollment process and entrance examination of 18000+ students applying for NIFT. UCanAssess & UCanApply are the two prominent products and platforms the organization uses for online admission and assessments. UCanAssess helps to examine remotely in the most superior and secure manner using the internet & the latest technology. The highly secured online examination system by Learning Spiral has been used for conducting National level online entrance examinations, online recruitment examinations for institutes of high repute, and Semester and admission exams for Central and State Universities. The applications of the company are powered by amazon web services, the world’s most reliable cloud service. In 2021, Learning Spiral Private Limited (LSPL) has favorably conducted 40+ universities remote examinations across India, including Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUT), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amongst others. Learning Spiral focuses on leveraging information technology and AI to deliver assessment and examination solutions with custom products and platforms to educational institutes, universities, schools, colleges, recruitment bodies, and assessment bodies.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are the first ever to conduct two devices remote proctoring examinations. Two device proctoring consists of an exam device and a second device with the UCanAssess app that helps in observing the 360-degree view of students for a more secure and 100% fair examination. We are glad that we have fairly conducted the entrance exam of about 18000 students who have applied for admission in NIFT, said Mr. Manish Mohta, Managing Director, Learning Spiral, on the success of conducting two devices remote proctoring. He further added that “Online proctoring is no doubt an excellent way to remarkably reduce the incidences of cheating by students that allow invigilators to monitor the candidates remotely during the exam.”