Learning Spiral launches UCanLearn to deliver a new blended learning experience

Learning spiral, India’s leading online assessment provider, has introduced a new product, UCanLearn, in their array of products and services to deliver the best-blended learning experience to the scholars. The learning management system is integrated with online proctoring software and the implementation of a SaaS-based application.

The Learning management system (LMS) is built on top of the modern web standard and technologies that provide consistency, assistance, and a responsive design to fit any device. The all-in-one integrated application hosted on the AWS cloud includes course management, learning path, assessments, learning content, and SCROM supported. UCanLearn is introduced to make learning more effective, simple, and easy to access from any remote location. LMS conforms to WCAG-2 accessibility requirements, multilingual support, contents in video courses, live session, in-app session, text-based classes & SCORM. The application includes YouTube, Vimeo, and AWS integration & blazing fast servers combined for speedy content delivery. It can also be used as a multi and single instructor service, advanced meeting system, events reminder, and many other professional plugins. The user-friendly features of the application are fully functional as per the clients’ needs with cost-effective and best subscription plans in the market. The system furthermore helps teachers to track individual student goals, as well as live video conferencing between instructors and students. The data security and scalable features enable to secure students’ privacy and meet compliance requirements.