Learning Spiral Shortlisted for the International e-Assessment Conference and Award 2022.

Learning Spiral, an online exam solution provider gets selected by the e-Assessment Association, London as amongst the Finalists for the year’s Best Summative Examination implementation worldwide. They got selected for their excellent work done for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal. They successfully conducted India’s Largest AI proctored Online Semester Exam for MAKAUT [Formerly West Bengal University of Technology, Kolkata] through their online examination system: UCanAssess

The International e-Assessment award aims at recognising excellence and celebrating many excellent projects demonstrating the value that technology brings to high-quality assessment. These awards are also an excellent opportunity to globally showcase the best practice, research and innovation in testing and assessment, where the use of technology has enabled transformation, improved outcomes and enhanced learning and teaching.

On being selected for the prestigious award Mr Manish Mohta, Managing Director, Learning Spiral, commented “We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for the International e-Assessment Conference and Award 2022. This has motivated us to constantly add features and incorporate technology to help solve real-world problems that Examination conducting bodies face”.

Owing to this expertise and hard work, Learning Spiral is selected by the International e-Assessment association (eAA), for their amazing work done for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, which is one of the best technical universities in West Bengal. MAKAUT adopted an integrated assessment system called UCanAssess, It is an AI-enabled solution that covers the entire range of assessment practices and processes whether offline, online, subjective/viva-voice or self-scoring. The solution also helped in handling all process flows [for all stakeholders] from student registration, question authoring & moderation, exam conduction, AI-assisted remote proctoring, scoring, and finally compilation of all scores to generate student transcripts and certificates.

Learning spiral changed the face of MAKAUT & transformed their entire student life cycle i.e. from enrollment to examination. Thus, With more than 35+ Universities they know what it takes to convert manual processes into digital ones.

With a vision to provide services and solutions which are geared towards the effective management of applicants and assessment/examination processes. Learning Spiral’s clients include educational institutes, universities, colleges, recruiters, recruitment bodies, and other assessment bodies. UCanAssess & UCanApply are the two prominent products and platforms the organization uses for online admission and assessments. UCanAssess helps to examine remotely in the most superior and secure manner using the internet & the latest technology. Their online examination system UCanAssess covers the entire gamut of features like question authoring, question bank management, item-level analysis, Offline paper generation, audit trails, encrypted storage etc.

Learning Spiral Private Limited (LSPL), founded in the year 1999, is wholly owned by the Mohta Group of Companies. The group has expertise in copper, power, steel, chemical, and the plastic industry with a combined turnover of more than 3 billion and operations spread in India and Africa.