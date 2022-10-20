Legaledge by Toprankers unveils ‘Legaledge after College’ to help prepare students for masters in Law

New Delhi, 20th October 2022: Legaledge, the biggest law preparation brand in India, by Toprankers, India’s leading digital education platform has unveiled ‘Legaledge after college‘ to offer 360-degree support to students & professionals with aspirations to ace masters in law with preparation for exams like CLAT PG, MH CET Law etc. To date, Legaledge has consistently produced Top 10 All India Rankers for 7 years in a row and is now foraying into Masters in law with its unprecedented, strategically tailored solutions. In its maiden debut, Lagaledge-AC delivered exceptional results in NLU D via AILET LL.M, entrance examinations, and CLAT PG with AIR 3,7,20,23, and much more.

Detailing more about the launch, Mr. Gaurav Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Toprankers said, “Higher education in Law comes as one of the most prestigious and lucrative career options for students and we are extremely delighted to announce a holistic offering for those who seek extensive training or guidance to embark on this journey.

”At Toprankers, we are committed to our students to offer them round-the-clock support to shape their careers and help them accomplish their objectives. We also ensure that our students feel confident that their time and resources invested in the preparation of postgraduate courses education is worth it,” added Goel.

Top rankers recently accomplished another milestone as a significant number of its students secured more than 250 marks in the CUET PG examination. Furthermore, the apex digital education platform is also celebrating ‘The Grand Learning festival,’ offering a 30 percent discount on all its courses, test products, online coaching, hybrid learning, etc. from October 10th to October 25th, 2022.

Top rankers are also all set to unveil its industry-leading product, ”Law Finishing School” in the coming months, encompassing end-to-end solutions that will bridge the gap between the industry and law aspirants who are eyeing potential opportunities in the market. The official rollout of courses for this trend-setting product will commence soon.

Sharing his delight on securing Rank 3 in the CLAT PG 2022 exam, Hem Prakash Singh said “Toprankers mocks were saviors for me. They resonate with the new CLAT PG pattern and are the most relevant mocks out there in the market. I highly recommend them to those seeking good pre-exam simulation”.

Another student from CLAT PG 2022, Prateek Naval Virk, Rank 7 shared his success journey stating, “I enrolled in LegalEdge After College’s mock tests series which was very well drafted and helped me orient my studies in a better direction. Together with its YouTube Crash Course, it helped me in boosting my preparation and helped in revision as well. The videos on recent judgments were crisp, beneficial, and highly time-saving. I would strongly recommend the channel and mock test series for CLAT PG Aspirants”.

Legaledge also comprehensively prepares students for the ‘All India Bar Examination (AIBE) conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who aspire to commence practicing as a Lawyer. The candidates upon clearing the examination are awarded a certificate of practice which makes them eligible to practice in any court in India.

Post-graduation in law fetches students with the opportunity to study specialized subjects of law & order in detail. Students while pursuing these courses study all about amendments, articles, and sections of their particular domain.