Les Roches announces Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management

About Les Roches: Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Hospitality and Tourism Management following the Swiss model of education. With three campuses across Switzerland and Spain, a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution provides students with a unique culturally diverse experience. As of 2021, Les Roches also has an academic alliance with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a partner campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

Les Roches ranks the world’s four for higher education institutions in Hospitality Management, and three for Employer Reputation (QS World University Rankings, 2021). Part of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

Modules: The Executive MBA is composed of 12 months + capstone project. There are two intakes in a year, one in April and one in October.

Four online modules combine topics that are key components of a modern hospitality leader’s toolkit. They include digital transformation, sustainability, revenue and demand management, data analytics, corporate finance, organizational change management, and much more.

As an additional benefit – exclusive to this program –one-to-one executive coaching is provided by a specialist consultancy.

Eligibility:

University Degree

English: If EN is not the mother tongue or if the candidate has not spent two years working in a company where English is the primary language, EN will be assessed during the interview and an internal test may be part of conditions of acceptance. Otherwise, students can prove an IELTS of 6.0 or equivalent.

The minimum age of the applicants should be: 28

Number of years of professional experience: 8

Involvement:

Study while remaining in your current role; learning at a pace you can balance with your professional commitments.

Remote: 14-18 study hours/week

During the program Twice one-week Face to Face. One week in Crans Montana, Switzerland and one week in Dubai – mandatory

Fee & scholarship: Executive MBA Les Roches Global Hospitality Education costs

45 KCHF

To apply please visit: https://lesroches.edu/graduate-programs/executive-mba-in-global-hospitality-management/