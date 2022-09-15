Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence hosted a Leadership Connect Event

Pune, 15th September 2022: The Leadership Connect event was organized by the Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence. The management institute hosted incredible leaders from different walks of life. Mr. Sanket Bhondve, IAS, Principal Secretary to Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Mr. Makarand Shastri, Director, Application Operations, Finserv; and Brigadier Ranbir Bhatia were the speakers at the event.

The event was attended by the students and the faculty, where the guests addressed and gave insights on what it takes to be a successful leader. The summit was organized at the campus to give students an enriching experience and an opportunity to interact with senior leaders and understand the nuances that have to be followed as a leader.

The three leaders talked about the topics that they follow in their regimens. Mr. Bhondve highlighted the roles and responsibilities of a civil servant. He also shared the importance of the 3 Ds of success—Determination, Dedication, and Discipline—and how these shape an individual into a leader. Mr. Makarand Shastri gave his insights into diversified leadership in the corporate world and shared the example of the people-oriented TATA group of companies. Brigadier Bhatia articulated his personal experiences from the Kargil war. He also put forth his perspective on the changes in leadership styles over the years.

“Lexicon MILE believes in nurturing students and creating an environment for them that gives them a sense of accomplishment to encounter the competitive world. We believe in giving our students ample exposure to prepare them for all situations ahead. By organizing conclaves and inviting senior leaders to speak to students, it gives them an idea of how to assess a practical situation and the ways to deal with it”, says Mr. Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit, and EduCrack.

Lexicon MILE students expressed their gratitude to the distinguished leaders for gracing the event with their esteemed presence and inspiring young minds. The event was full of learning and guidance for young aspiring leaders.