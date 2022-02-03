Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership & Excellence organized a Learning & Development Conclave

February 3rd Pune: The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence organized a Learning & Development Conclave on ‘Reflections and Future of Learning & Development’ on 29th Jan 2022. It was conducted at the campus auditorium at Lexicon MILE, Wagholi.

The conclave was held to discuss the evolution and future of the learning development system. The keynote speakers were Ms. POOJA BANSAL – CHRO at Piaggio India, Pune, Dr. YOGESH PAHUJA – Asst. GM – T&G (HR) at Astral Pipes, Ahmedabad and Mr. MANISH MOHAN MISHRA – Group Head HR at Emirates National Oil Company, Dubai, who shared their valuable thoughts and visions on the same and how learning plays a key role from time to time. The speakers also emphasized on the importance of adaptability to change in due course of time as the situation demands.

The conclave also included a panel discussion where the panellists shared insights and wisdom from their experiences in their particular fields. MS. POOJA MISTRY – Sr. Instructional Designer at BMC Software, Pune, MRS. TANUJA CHANDRASHEKHAR – Managing Director at IndiTech Valves Pvt. Ltd., Pune, MR. AVINASH KULKARNI – Manager HR at ARAI, Pune, MS. HARMEEN KAUR SETHI – Manager-Organizational Effectiveness at Exela Technologies, Pune, were part of the panel discussion. PROF. RAJU VARGHESE- an acclaimed professor at the institute moderated this session.

Talking about the conclave Dr. Jitender Kumar Sharma, Director, Lexicon MILE said, As an institution Lexicon MILE always believes in the new trajectories of learning and development. We organized this conclave with industry eminent personalities to give our students an insight on how learning and acclimatizing to change should be constant in their lives and work.”

Learning and development have always been a key feature of our educational system since ancient Gurukul days. With time, learning methods, technology and strategies have evolved and at Lexicon MILE, the institute tries to instill the same thoughts in its students.