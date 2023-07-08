Lexicon MILE’s Institution Innovation Council launches program to empower future entrepreneurs

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE), situated in Pune, has established the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), that is committed to fostering a culture of innovation, igniting the passion for entrepreneurship, and nurturing excellence among the student community. With a range of carefully curated initiatives, the IIC aims to equip students with the necessary skills and resources to become successful entrepreneurs and leaders in their respective fields.

The IIC at Lexicon MILE has introduced an exciting three-day “Entrepreneurship Programme” as part of the Induction for the upcoming batch. This immersive program is designed to instil entrepreneurial skills and ignite a sense of purpose in every student, laying a strong foundation for their future success. By nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, the IIC empowers students to embrace their creative potential and develop a mindset geared towards identifying opportunities and solving real-world problems.

“The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence, stands as a beacon of inspiration, that motivates students to shape their managerial and entrepreneurial skills. Through such initiatives, we empower our students to embrace their creative potential, identify opportunities, and become leaders of tomorrow. We aim to ignite a sense of competition and passion for students’ foreseeable success. Our commitment to mentorship and collaboration facilitated through workshops and engagements with experienced entrepreneurs and professionals, will ensure that the students receive valuable insights and guidance on their entrepreneurial journey.”, says Mr. Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit, EduCrack & EasyRecruit+.

Through IIC, Lexicon MILE recently registered a patent design for a remarkable creation, the “FOLDABLE BAG: LAP-FAB”. It is a portable office laptop bag, designed for those who strive for a smarter lifestyle. It can effortlessly carry your belongings, offer protection with its smart tracker, and provide ample storage space like a mini desk. Featuring a charging facility for various devices, this patent has been successfully certified by The Patent Office of India.

Another notable initiative spearheaded by the IIC is the highly regarded Business Plan Competition, where exceptional business ideas and plans crafted by talented students are recognized and celebrated. This competition serves as a platform to showcase their innovative thinking, encouraging others to think outside the box and follow their entrepreneurial aspirations. The success stories of these students serve as inspiration and motivation for the entire Lexicon MILE community.

Lexicon MILE understands the importance of achieving sustainable success in a highly competitive world. They always ensure to motivate students by nudging them in the right direction, shaping them to follow their passion and to be persistent in it. This will set them on the path to personal as well as professional success.

Furthermore, the IIC actively fosters collaborations with national entrepreneurship development organizations, expanding students’ horizons and providing access to a vast network of opportunities. Lexicon MILE’s Institution Innovation Council (IIC) plays a pivotal role in nurturing the young minds of the institution, empowering them to shape the future and make a lasting impact on society.