Life Between Seconds by Douglas Weissman now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Life Between Seconds by Douglas Weissman. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

For fans of Karen Russell’s Swamplandia! comes a new tale of found family and magic. After his mother dies, Peter Berry collects memories in broken watches the way others collect photographs. Peter takes his box filled with broken watches and flees his childhood home to a battered apartment complex in San Francisco — his mother’s favorite city — in an attempt to bury the box with the dark truths of her haunting memory before she returns to take him too.

The night Sofia Morales’s daughter disappears, Sofia begins to hear her daughter’s voice. Her world crumbles — her marriage crumbles. After demanding her husband leave, Sofia runs from Buenos Aires, Argentina to San Francisco — a city she always wanted to visit — renting an apartment in a beat-up complex at the edge of North Beach.

Peter and Sophia become close friends in the confined space of the city, finding companionship in the shadow of their unspoken nightmares. When Sofia receives a letter from her estranged husband, and Peter proves unable to bury his box of watches, the ghosts of their pasts once more threaten the lives they have created, now tearing at the fabric of their friendship with the tormented memories they keep, whether real or imagined.

Unfolding over three decades, Life Between Seconds sets Peter and Sophia on a collision course with their respective pasts propelling them toward either redemption or damnation. Engrossing, heartbreaking, and surreal, Douglas Weissman’s first adult novel is a meditation on trauma, family, and how to heal after a great loss.

Douglas Weissman is an author and travel writer who has spent time exploring diverse corners of the world. He is the husband of a museum educator, father of a delightful girl, and lives in Los Angeles. He has an MFA in creative writing from the University of San Francisco and spent time in Buenos Aires.

Life Between Seconds, 276 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-174-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802