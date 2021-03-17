Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) adds two new programmes to its academic offering to align future careers in Integrative Nutrition

Mumbai, March 17th 2021: Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) is one of India’s finest institutes and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics. Conceptualized as an institute of excellence in collaboration with Nagindas Khandwala College (Affiliated to Mumbai University), LSI aims to bring about innovation in the field of Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics. The institute already offers educational services for Under graduate and Post graduate courses like B.Sc. (Hons.) in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics and Post Graduate Diploma in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics. Comprehending the current demand on uniting online and offline education, the institute has recently added to its existing curriculums two educational programmes namely Certificate Course in Health & Integrative Lifestyle (6 months online course) & M.Sc. in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics.

These programmes have been built keeping in mind the growing demand for new age skills in integrative nutrition and dietetics. These courses will witness guest speakers from diverse fields of health, wellness and nutrition who will share their knowledge and help students with industry insights.

The admission process for Degree & Diploma courses in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics requires candidates to meet the eligibility criteria. Online Course in Health & Integrative Lifestyle, with an objective to adopt better self-care, is open for health & lifestyle enthusiasts from any background. The last date of submitting applications for the Online course is 31st March 2021, the course starts from 7th May 2021. Early scholarships are available for limited candidates. Candidates can apply for the Degree & Diploma courses in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics by visiting https://lsiworld.in/

With an underlying vision to provide an industry-academic synergy for students to gain established careers, LSI will also be granting students with an early admission scholarship, internship and multi-level placements. Being purely based on student’s candidature with required assessment, these opportunities will enable in sourcing opportunities for them at local, national and international levels.

According to Mr. Vipul Solanki, Director at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), “The pandemic having moved the needle towards remote learning, the use of online education has become the need-of-the-hour. Our courses offer a fine amalgamation of online and offline academic modules that have been designed to enable students to thrive in this dynamic world. Our new programmes will offer the best in learning pedagogy, through our outstanding teaching modules and trained faculty members. These courses will prove to be building blocks towards success thus positively impacting learner engagement as our students’ progress through their chosen pathways.”

According to Luke Coutinho, Chief Programme Mentor at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), “The courses being offered by LSI will help put learners in charge of their educational journey. LSI’s Integrative nutrition and dietetics courses have been designed to expand the knowledge of holistic nutrition with emphasis on the four lifestyle pillars namely, quality sleep, balanced nutrition, emotional detox and adequate exercise. We look forward to be associated with LSI, to facilitate students in developing a deepened focus in diet and nutrition with a holistic orientation.

About Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) – Lifeness Science Institute is India’s Premier Institute and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics. Nagindas Khandwala College offers UG and PG programmes in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics under the mentorship of Globally Renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho from LSI. With a foundation firmly rooted in Integrative Lifestyle Medicine, the course offers a holistic and immersive curriculum that captures every aspect of integrative nutrition and dietetics and enables aspiring students in exploring various career opportunities, from being a nutritionist, clinical dietitian, clinical nutrition researchers, nutritional therapists, sports nutritionists and a lot more. Candidates can visit https://lsiworld.in/ to apply.