Lighthouse Learning launches its first edition of Educator’s Impact Awards on Teachers’ Day

Mumbai: Lighthouse Learning, one of India’s leading education companies, celebrated Teachers’ Day this year by honouring teachers in its network with the first edition of Lighthouse Learning Educator’s Impact Awards.

The award ceremony marked an initiative to celebrate the efforts of the teachers who bring about a change in the lives of young minds. It felicitated educators for their remarkable contribution and impact towards quality education to students amidst the pandemic.

474 nominations were received for the top 6 winner slots across 2 categories – Pre-primary/ Primary school and Middle-Secondary school. The entries were judged on over 20 parameters, including – impact on students, peers and contribution to the education board.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, “We are proud of our educators who have continuously poured in their efforts to nurture the young minds in a way that has helped the students to discover their inner potential. Having the perfect classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities doesn’t make a great school; good educators do. A school is only as good as its best educators, and the positive energy exuded by a great educator is also reflected upon the school. The invaluable efforts of the educators supported in redefining the way education is perceived and imparted. Teachers have made it possible to ensure peer to peer learning and facilitated growth and learning milestones for students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Their guidance enlightens the path to success. This event successfully helped us to bring forward the educators whose efforts and impact was highest amidst all our finest and experienced educators.”

The pandemic has forced educators to face the new realities of learning, and hence they bounced back stronger and fearlessly. Educators accepted the new pedagogical ways to ensure uninterrupted knowledge transfer. The Educator’s Impact Awards is an initiative to inspire and motivate all educators to excel in their profession and chase excellence.

The winners of the first edition of Lighthouse Learning Educator’s Impact Awards are:

Category 1 – Pre-primary & Primary School:

• Winner – Ms Stuti Roy, Billabong High International School, Noida

• 1st runner up – Ms Mariyam Inasha Rafeeu, Billabong High International School, Maldives

• 2nd runner up – Ms Pooja Lad, Billabong High International School, Malad

Category 2 – Middle & Secondary School:

• Winner – Ms Afreen Shaikh, EuroSchool Undri

• 1st runner up – Ms Uma Venkataraman, Cambridge Public School, Bangalore

• 2nd runner up – Ms Ruchi Zutshi, EuroSchool Airoli

The winners will be awarded cash prizes of INR 75,000 each, 1st runner up – INR 50,000 each and the 2nd runner up – INR 25,000 each, along with a certificate and a trophy. In addition, the other 15 finalists will receive skill enhancement certification vouchers and certificates.