Little ones say big ‘Thank You’ on National Doctors’ Day to medical professionals

DPS IP’s primary students unveiled their creative side in ‘Be Your own Doctor’ activity



National Doctors’ day was celebrated by the young ones of DPS Indirapuram. Students of classes Nursery & Prep during their online classes were sensitized by the teachers towards the duties conducted by doctors and the vital role played by them in society, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

Teachers, children and parents expressed their gratitude and respect towards medical professionals for their selfless services. Children participated in the activity ‘Be your own Doctor’ by making creative first aid boxes, coupled with colorful stethoscopes. The students prepared these first aid boxes with medical essentials under the guidance of teachers. Towards the end of the activity, children applauded and saluted the medical fraternity for their selfless contributions.

Ms. Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirpuram added, “Doctors are the real-life heroes, and it was vital for our young ones to understand their significance in society development and welfare. Medical professionals are part of a noble service, their dedication and selfless service is seldom appreciated and recognized. With our activity, the little cards made by our students laud their contribution and inspire students to imbibe their virtues.”