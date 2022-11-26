Little Wonders of Tenbroeck enthrall at Kalaata dance fest

Bengaluru, 26th November: Tenbroeck Academy, a Montessori and ICSE School In Bangalore

located in South Bengaluru organized a two-day dance fest – KALAATTA with the theme ‘Indian Folk Dances’ today at their campus. This event was organized to keep the spirit of conserving heritage, art, and culture alive. This was the first-ever art event that was put up by the students themselves. K M Gopinath, a World percussionist who is also with AR Rehman music group graced the event.

Speaking at the event Mr. Gopi said, ” I am extremely happy to be invited to grace the occasion as a special guest for the 25th dance event at your school. It is really wonderful that Tenbroeck has introduced different forms of art education into the main curriculum. I wish all the students the very best for their first performance”

Ms. Brinda Srinivas, Director, of Tenbroeck Academy said, “It was a great joy for parents who gathered in the school amphitheater to see their children perform live. We cherish our partnership and collaboration with parents in all endeavors of our children’s school life.

She further added, “Dance is like dreaming with your feet. Legend says that the Gods invented dance. Gestures, body positions, and head movements are emphasized in Indian dance. Introducing the history of various dance forms, learning the dance form & visually experiencing different dance forms will enhance children’s interest in dance. We want our children to understand Indian Heritage, its diversity, and its culture. Kalamata is bringing together all these ideals on one platform”

As the world advances, technology has taken over life, and to minimize its effect on children, Tenbroeck gives importance to extracurricular activities like dance, art, and music. There is clinically significant evidence that children who participate actively in the performing arts spend less time sitting in front of a computer screen playing games and therefore are at less of a risk of developing health problems. This Kalaatta Initiative not only inspires the children to grow and learn more through art but also has inspired the thought of how holistic development can be inculcated in school.

The children were trained to perform various traditional dance forms of India like Yakshagana, Kamsale, Dhollu Kunitha, Goan Dance, Dandiya, Bhangra, and many more. The enthusiastic tiny tots who were 186 (grades 1 to 5) in number performed an astounding piece in four batches.