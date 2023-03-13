Lodha Ventures Foundation Launches ‘Smart Class’ in Ayodhya School

Ayodhya, March 13, 2023: Lodha Ventures Foundation (LVF), the charity arm of the Abhinandan Lodha Group, has launched a special educational programme for school students in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Crafted with an aim to augment early developmental learning skills among school-going children, the pilot programme has been launched for the students of Composite School in Ayodhya’s Tihura Majha.

The programme titled ‘Smart Class’ will benefit more than 400 students from Grades 1 to 9.

The inauguration of the ‘Smart Class’ took place on March 03, 2023 (Friday) and was attended by several dignitaries including the Joint Commissioner, the District Magistrate and the District Education Officer apart from officials from the CSR foundation.

“At LVF, we believe in enriching communities. Imparting good education to young children is the best way to uplift society and ensure a brighter future. The objective of this initiative is to increase the learning levels of students studying in rural government schools. This ‘Smart Class’ is the first of many more such projects the Lodha Ventures Foundation aims to undertake in Uttar Pradesh,” said Ramnandanam Pandey on behalf of the Lodha Ventures Foundation.

Apart from this initiative, LVF has also been providing free healthcare facilities to the underprivileged rural communities near Dapoli, Maharashtra. To tackle the lack of basic medical amenities in the nearby communities, the Lodha Ventures Foundation launched a fully-equipped Mobile Medical Unit in September, 2022. The van, manned by two medical staff and a support staff, tours 22 surrounding villages providing basic medical services to nearly 20,000 needy, while also working closely with local health centres and gram panchayats.