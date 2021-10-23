Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate IIMC Orientation Programme on Monday

New Delhi: The inaugural ceremony of the week-long Orientation Programme of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will be held from October 25 to 29, 2021. The Programme will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla on Monday, October 25 at 10:30 am. Due to Covid-19, this year also the five-day Orientation is being organised online.

Convenor of the Orientation Programme and Dean (Academic) Prof. Govind Singh said Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur, Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Chairman of IIMC, Shri Apoorva Chandra, Director General of ‘Doordarshan’, Shri Mayank Agarwal, eminent folk singer Ms. Malini Awasthi and noted filmmaker Shri Ananth Mahadevan will guide the students during the Orientation.

Apart from this, Ms. Anuradha Prasad, Managing Director of ‘News24’, Ms. Naghma Sahar, Anchor, ‘NDTV’, Shri Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Paralympic Medal winner, Prof. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, Prof. Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Prof. Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana, Ms. Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General of Advertising Standards Council of India, Shri Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Hindustan Times’, Shri Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Zee News’, Ms. Smita Prakash, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Asian News International’ (ANI), Shri Vishnu Tripathi, Executive Editor of ‘Dainik Jagran’, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Shri Syed Ata Hasnain, Major General (Retd.) Shri Dhruv Katoch, Shri Parag Karandikar, Editor of ‘Maharashtra Times’, Shri Rajesh Raina, Editor of ‘News18 Urdu’, Shri Susanta Mohanty, Editor of Odia newspaper ‘Samaj’, Shri KNR Namboodiri, editor of Malayalam newspaper ‘Janmabhoomi’, noted author Shri Sankrant Sanu and Dr. Nirmal Mani Adhikari from Kathmandu University will join the discussion.

At the valedictory session, senior IIMC alumni will interact with the students. These alumni include News Director of ‘AajTak’ Shri Supriya Prasad, Editor-in-Chief of ‘India News’ Shri Rana Yashwant, Public Relations Specialist Ms. Simrat Gulati, Public Relations Head of IFFCO, Shri Harshendra Singh Verdhan and president of IIMC Alumni Association Shri Kalyan Ranjan. The event will be telecast live on IIMC’s FB page and YouTube channel.

IIMC organizes an Orientation Programme every year to welcome the new batch of students and guide them for a career in the field of media, mass communication, advertising & public relations.