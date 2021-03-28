Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)’s 42nd Convocation

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) conducted its 42nd Annual Convocation Ceremony today at their premises. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. K Moses, Managing Director, Allison Transmissions, Rev. Dr. Jebamalai lrudayaraj L., SJ, Provincial Jesuit Chennai Province & Chairperson LIBA Governing Council and Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, SJ, Director – LIBA. The convocation began with a ceremonial procession of the professors of LIBA gracefully walking into the hall followed by the dignitaries.

135 graduands attended the grand occasion to receive their certificates at the forty second convocation ceremony of LIBA.

Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, SJ, Director – LIBA, declared the convocation open and welcomed the gathering. He congratulated the graduands and reminded the attendees of the constant growth and transformation that LIBA is undergoing to provide the best education while instilling its motto, ‘Excellence with Ethics’.

Addressing the graduands, Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, SJ, Director – LIBA, said, “I wish all our graduates today all the very best for their future endeavors. Follow your passion with compassion, but always remember your roots. The journey of knowledge is never-ending. Keep imbibing knowledge without ego and always exhibit gratitude to the institute which shaped your future.”

Mr. K Moses, Managing Director, Allison Transmissions delivered the Convocation address emphasizing that honesty and humility are extremely important in life .He also requested the graduating students not to be self-centered. He stressed upon the students to be focused on goals that could lead to a win – win situation for all stake holders.

Mr. Moses then conferred the diplomas on 135 Full-time PGDM graduands, and Ph.D degree to one Research Scholar.

The ceremony was closed by Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA and ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Deepa ltimani Tholath Associate Dean – Research LIBA

LIBA’s Placement Brochure, Monograph from the Virtual International Conference on Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Business & Society, A Monograph consisting of Compilation of Abstracts from the Faculty Seminar Series & Management Matters – LIBA’s Journal of Management also was released during the ceremony.

LIBA’s highly acclaimed programmes in management continue to offer the best education to students inculcating in them ‘Excellence with Ethics’ – LIBA’s motto. LIBA looks at business education differently, not just informing knowledge, but forming the character of students.