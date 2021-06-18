LSAC Announces results for the LSAT—India 2021; 21 students topped the exam across both March and May administration

Delhi, June 18, 2021: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced that it successfully completed the administration of the LSAT—India 2021 with the release of scores to test takers on 17 June 2021, marking a new precedent for law college entrance examinations in India by administering two separate sessions of the test in a format which allowed students to continue their legal education journey despite the COVID-19 emergency.

In response to the pandemic, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT—India which enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes. No technical difficulties or challenges were reported in the administration of the LSAT—India conducted between 29 May to 5 June and, as a result, students and law colleges are now able to continue their admission cycle.

“Successful completion of LSAT—India 2021 in these challenging times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.

Toppers for LSAT—India 2021:

In the Undergraduate group, there are 21 toppers this year across both March and May administration of LSAT—India

Priyansh Dixit Agra Akshat Singh Rajput Bangalore Prem Vinod Parwani Bangalore Tejasswini L Bangalore Andrea Prince Chennai Karthik J Lal Ernakulam AADYA NARAIN Ghaziabad Yashaswini Singh Gurugram Sarthak Bansal Hyderabad Vedika Chawla Indore Ranak Banerji Kolkata Farzeen Ajmalkhan Malappuram Nandini Tripathi Mumbai Pratham Anand Bahilani Nagpur Ayushman Jalan New Delhi Ramnit Kaur New Delhi Sukarm Sharma New Delhi Aaryan Dhasmana New Delhi Shivang Soni New Delhi Manhar Bansal Sri Muktsar Sahib Yash Sameer Joshi Thane

In the Postgraduate group, Sandhu Muskan of Panchkula has scored the highest percentile across both March and May administration of LSAT—India.

Scholarships Announcements

The winners of Topper’s scholarship and Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice scholarship will be announced in next two weeks.

As done for the last three years, LSAC Global will be awarding the LSAT—India Topper Scholarship – which will award up to ₹4 lac to the LSAT—India 2021 test taker who achieves the highest result out of all candidates who have appeared for the LSAT—India 2021 in Undergraduate group in either one of the administrations and takes admission into one of the LSAC Global Alliance Colleges.

For the second year in a row, LSAC Global will award Shamnad Basheer access to Justice scholarship – which will award up to ₹4 lac to the LSAT—India 2021 test taker who sent the winning entry on the essay competition. This year, we have received more than 250 essay entries and an esteemed panel of judges drawn from academia and industry is currently reviewing these essays to decide the winning entry.

In response to the pandemic, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT—India which enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes. No technical difficulties or challenges were reported in the administration of the LSAT—India conducted between 29 May to 5 June and, as a result, students and law colleges are now able to continue their admission cycle. The list of colleges accepting LSAT—India as one of their key admission criteria can be accessed at https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college.

The first administration of the LSAT—India 2021 was held on 25 March 2021 for which results were announced in April 2021.