LSAC Global moves date for LSAT—India to May 2021 in response to Board exams postponement

New Delhi, 24 April, 2021: In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The test has been moved from the week of 14 June 2021 to begin Saturday, 29 May 2021.

Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exams, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold. Most importantly, the date change assures students that the exam will not fall in concurrent dates, giving students the flexibility to adequately prepare for both examinations.

“Earlier this year, we scheduled an additional administration of the LSAT—India in March to avoid a conflict with the Board exams because we believe it is an added burden for students to have to prepare for two exams at the same time,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, vice president of LSAC. “Because our exam is administered online and at home, the LSAT—India has more flexibility. Thus, we can offer aspirants an option to concentrate on one exam that will enable them to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without having to worry about other tests.”

Extraordinary problems require extraordinary solutions and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the LSAT—India has been administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format enables students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption.

Because the exam date has been moved, registration for the LSAT—India will now close on 14 May 2021. More than 5,000 students have already registered for the LSAT—India in 2021.

The LSAT—India is being used by many top law colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programs. The LSAT—India enables students to take one test to apply to many of India’s top law schools, so the LSAT—India is a great choice for students who want to maximize their opportunities and save time, stress, and money. The list of colleges accepting LSAT—India as one of their key admission criteria can be accessed at https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college.

“We’re also aware that moving the date up on the calendar cuts preparation time. However, we do have online tools to help students get ready for the exam”, added Abdul-Kareem.

In order to help students prepare for the exam, LSAC Global launched LSAC LawPrepsm – a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. LSAC LawPrepsm includes an extensive library of practice exams offering students, a more complete LSAT—India test day experience and help them get familiarized with the digital interface. Based on more than 70 years of testing research and experience, LSAC LawPrepsm is designed to assist students in the development of the much needed critical and analytical thinking skills needed for a successful legal education journey.

To find out more about LSAC LawPrepsm and the LSAT—India, visit the Discover Law India website. Applicants can prepare for the test using the material that is free to download from the Discover Law website or contact us via email at discoverlawindia@LSAC.org