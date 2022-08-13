LSSSDC Partners with Amity University Haryana to drive Employability

The Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC) – NCVET approved, Indian Vocational Awarding Body under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for Life Sciences Sector (Pharma, Biotech & Contract Research) has partnered with the Amity University Haryana (AUH), to collaborate to mutually leverage capabilities around skilling and placement. The MoU, which has been signed for a period of three years, is primarily focused on working together for the delivery of Industry oriented qualification programs to the students of AUH and other aspirants from Haryana & nearby states.This collaboration shall result in Co-certification for PG Diploma in Quality Control Analysis & Instrumentation by AUH with LSSSDC. AUH has been imparting excellent industry-oriented training programs on its campus since its inception. This partnership has a lot of potentials to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially shall lead to long-duration degree (3 years) programs in high-demand skills for the Life Sciences Sector which is already being welcomed wholeheartedly by the industry. With an experienced staff and strong vision, AUH is an ideal collaborator for us in our journey helping drive the employability of candidates qualifying for the jointly run programs.” said Mr. Anshul Saxena, Sr. Director, LSSSDC.

LSSSDC will support AUH to create and develop the Center of Excellence (CoE) jointly operated at AUH. LSSSDC has already established CoE’s across India and plans to expand its ‘network of excellence’ along with AUH association. “As academic partners of LSSSDC, we will create Life Sciences programs and training labs that will set apart the candidates passing out of AUH. The MoU also outlines the joint commitment towards the development of new programs for skill training.

The LSSSDC team led by Mr. Anshul Saxena, Sr. Director along with members Dr. Nivedita Murkute, Sr. Director: Assessment, Accreditation & Certification, Mr. Ankit Rana, Cluster Head: North India and Ms. Shivi Chaudhary, Head Dept. Standards and Learning Resources were present. The AUH team led by Prof. Rajendra Prasad, Dean Faculty of Science along with Dr. Machiavelli Singh, Director DRP and Dr. Kaustav Bandyopadhyay, Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Biotechnology were present for active coordination and successful launch of the program.