Lumina Datamatics® sponsors scholarships for deserving students

Chennai, 30th March 2022: Lumina Datamatics® Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, is instituting scholarships for several deserving students from the economically weaker sections worth ₹10 lakh in total, ranging from ₹80,000 to ₹3.6 Lakh per head. The financial support will enable the students to continue their degree courses from colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The beneficiaries include four students from K S R Educational Institutions, Tiruchengode, two from Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore, and one from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai. All these are reputed/known institutions in their respective fields.

A beneficiary studying food science and nutrition from Nehru Arts & Science College (Nehru Group of Institutions) expressed gratitude saying this would motivate him to maintain his performance and complete his degree. Another student enrolled in the master’s programme in microbiology at the Nehru Arts and Science College was grateful saying it would help her focus more on her studies.