M3M Foundation wins Awards at 7th National CSR E-Summit & awards 2020

Gurugram, December 11, 2020: M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, has won Bronze awards at the 7th National CSR E-Summit & awards 2020. These awards were conferred for the Foundation’s exemplary contribution in two categories- education and COVID-19. The objective of the event was to honour entities and personalities who have made remarkable contributions in giving back to the society. Organized by CSR Times, the event witnessed a total of 54 awards (including 4 Editors’ choice awards) in 17 categories such as education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, water conservation and management, among others. The award witnessed the august presence of Sh. Santosh Gangwar, Hon’ble Union Minister for Labour & Empowerment, Govt of India as the Chief Guest.

On the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said- “I would like to extend my gratitude to the jury members for honouring our efforts to bring about a change in the education sector and for augmenting government efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe in democratic access to education for all sections of society, and we are deploying innovative approaches to facilitate access to education for the underprivileged. We are delighted to see the positive outcome of our endeavours.”

“M3M Foundation has been actively involved in tackling the pandemic and undertook various initiatives during this time. This award underscores our commitment to bring about equitable access to health and education facilities and work towards achieving a brighter India. I would like to dedicate this award to my team members and partners for their unwavering passion to serve the society, she added.

The winners were decided after a two-step process- the screening round and the jury round. The jury comprised renowned personalities from diverse walks of life such as Hon’ble Justice Arjan Kr Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Stuti Kacker, Former Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, A K Tyagi, Former Chairman, Mecon Limited, Lov Verma, Former Health Secretary, Dr. Ashutosh Karnatak, Former CMD-GAIL, Member (Technical) APTEL, Government of India and Rear Admiral S K Mital, Member – PESB of India.

M3M Foundation was awarded in the two categories- Education and outstanding work during COVID-19. In the field of education, Haryana government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M3M Foundation to facilitate online preparation, training and mentoring of students preparing for government jobs. The objective of the MoU is to build and strengthen the partnership between both institutions to enable students to access quality preparation for entrance examinations of government jobs. M3M Foundation has also launched the SAAKSHAR initiative to provide scholarships to students hailing from the marginalized sections of society.

Amid the lockdown, lakhs of migrant workers were stranded across the nation due to the suspension of transportation. At this critical juncture, M3M Foundation emerged as their formidable support system. Foundation was able to retain more than 90% of labourers at Gurugram. Amid the pandemic, the Foundation also launched ‘Kartavya’- a food and nutrition programme to cater to 2 lakh people, including 8000 migrant workers along with their families at M3M worksites. In collaboration with Iskon, it provided lunch to all the construction workers at all M3M sites. Fumigation and sanitization of the camps were also undertaken. M3M Foundation has embarked on a unique environmental initiative to plant one million trees across India in the next three years. Amid the 74th Independence Day celebrations, M3M Foundation undertook a 15 day-long ‘Freedom from Hunger’ campaign to provide cooked meals to 125 underprivileged children in East Delhi.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M, is working towards bringing an equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas.

About the Award:

The CSR TIMES Awards is held annually. It encourages corporates, Corporate Foundations, NGOs, Government and Public Sector Undertakings, Individuals and groups of Individuals to deliver high-impact CSR projects and adopt a multi-stakeholder approach leading to excellence in project outcomes. The awards are given to remarkable CSR projects in 17 categories at pan-India level. The awards aim to honour the organizations and individuals in particular thematic areas that serve as a benchmark in the CSR project planning and delivery of results.