MAHE inks strategic partnership with the University of Birmingham for Dual Masters

Bengaluru 24 November 2022: With an aim to provide Global platform for students, Manipal Academy of Higher Education today signed and alliance with the University of Birmingham for Dual Masters. This will further strengthen the longstanding collaboration of over a decade between both the colleges. As part of this strategic collaboration, MAHE envisions a deeper engagement with UoB and plans to expand its association with student exchanges and articulation arrangements. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the MAHE Bengaluru campus between the two universities further enhancing the existing collaboration.

Lt Gen Dr. M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor MAHE, and Prof Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, UoB officially exchanged a Dual Masters agreement in Computer science engineering allowing students from Manipal School of Information Sciences, a constituent unit of MAHE Manipal for an integrated masters engagement in the School of Computer Science at UoB. Students will complete a year at MAHE and enroll for year 2 at UOB with degrees awarded by both Universities upon completion of the program. Speaking about collaboration, Lt Gen Dr. M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor MAHE said, “This collaboration has been mutually beneficial, it has brought the best of academics at the forefront for students seeking Global exposure. This will scale new heights of excellence enshrining the knowledge triangle of education, research, and innovation. The students are also happy with this collaboration as they get to experience one year at Manipal and 2nd year at UOB along with degrees from both after completing their 2 years program.”

A student exchange agreement was also signed allowing exchange across any given discipline with a cap of two students per academic year. The signing was followed by discussions around strengthening the existing collaboration and mutually understanding the priorities at both ends to meet the student and faculty needs and expand the collaboration on strategic terms.

The delegation was led by Prof Tickell had Prof Mark Lee, Professor of AI, Prof Clive Roberts, Head of School of Engineering, M.s Alisa Chambers, Director Birmingham Global, Prof Martin Toms from Sports, Exercise & Rehabilitation and Mr. Dipankar Chakraborty, Regional Director for South Asia, UoB as part of the team, the delegation led by Dr. Venkatesh had Dr. Karunakar Kotegar, Director International Collaborations, MAHE; Dr. Pragna Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Bengaluru campus and Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Deputy Registrar -Administration, Bengaluru campus.