MAHE-ISAC Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity unveiled to equip students with comprehensive education in Cybersecurity.

Bengaluru, March 27, 2023: As an indication of the significant commitment of MAHE to providing students with a comprehensive education in cybersecurity, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to tackle the complex challenges posed by today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape “ MAHE- ISAC Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity” was inaugurated on 23rd March 2023 at 12.45 PM. The center was unveiled by Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Govt of Karnataka, who graced the occasion virtually. Additionally, he was accompanied by Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Govt of Karnataka, who also graced the function virtually. The esteemed guests were joined by Group Captain P Aanand Naidu (Retd), representing ISAC.

The function was presided by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE Manipal. Other notable representatives from MAHE for the event were Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor – Technology and Science MAHE, Dr. (Cdr.) Anil Rana, Director MIT Manipal, and Dr. Somashekara Bhat, Joint- Director MIT Manipal. The dignitaries inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp. The function was attended by HoDs, HoIs, Associate Directors, and faculty and staff of different disciplines in the Manipal Institute of Technology.

The Director of ISAC, Group Captain P Aanand Naidu (Retd) gave an innovative introduction to the collaboration of MAHE and ISAC to promote advancements in the field of cybersecurity. He spoke about the MoU the ISAC has with AICTE to establish various centres of excellence in the domain across India and the relevance of IoT defense systems for the future of digital India.

Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Govt of Karnataka, began his speech highlighting the government’s ambitious goals for digitization of India and India’s current stand in it. He then exemplified the recent cyber-attacks of our times and how such centres can make a change in these sectors by promoting and equipping students’ and researchers’ interest in finding effective solutions in the domain. He congratulated MAHE and ISAC for successfully establishing this centre to promote cybersecurity among the youth. He wished the centre the best and hoped it can achieve all the goals planned in the near future.

Dr. Smitha Prabhu, Mrs. India 2021, brand ambassador of ISAC congratulated the team on this momentous occasion. She urged in her talk to promote courses like ethics in the workplace in all institutions. She further spoke on the importance to create cyber-aware netizens and a National security database. She concluded her talk by pledging her support to all the center’s endeavours.

Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in his speech, along with congratulating the team, shared the growth of the Mangalore sector over the last few years in the field of IT and the need for such a center in this sector. He hoped the center improves the skill set of the manpower in this sector in the field of cyber security.

(Cdr.) Dr. Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal stated that there is a long way to go in working with ISAC closely to equip the student and staff of MAHE in the various courses and the essential skills needed to combat cyber threats.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE Manipal, stated that the “MAHE- ISAC Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity” is a feather in MAHE’s cap, as the center plays a vital role in providing its students with a comprehensive education in the field of cyber security, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to tackle the complex challenges posed by today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. He expressed the management’s happiness in the establishment of such a center and gave the center his best wishes.

Mr. Rohit Bhat, a notable technical expert, and entrepreneur from the Udupi region also graced the occasion virtually and conveyed his best and his support to all center’s endeavours.

Mr. Akshay KC Assistant Professor – Senior Scale, Department of Information and Communication Technology, MIT Manipal concluded the inauguration function by thanking the gathering and technical support for their immense support throughout the function.

The function was mastered by Ms. Divya Rao, Assistant Professor – Senior Scale, Department of Information and Communication Technology, MIT Manipal. Dr. Balachandra Professor, Department of Information and Communication Technology, MIT Manipal, and Coordinator of MAHE-ISAC Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity welcomed the gathering.