Making Every School 21st Century Ready: BeyondSkool Starts Offline Upskilling Academic Programs in Lucknow

Lucknow, 24 November, 2022: BeyondSkool, an upskilling education company with its unique in-school skill labs, is set to enter the physical teaching space by launching specialized courses across schools in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of their outreach aims to enroll 6,000 students across 12 schools in the UP capital. According to the 2011 census, Uttar Pradesh has a literacy rate of 67.68% and more than 9,000 schools comprising all levels of education.

In line with the national push for skill development under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), the upskilling platform aims to bridge the gap left by traditional schooling and provide each child with the skills essential for future success. Through their skill labs that comprise Communication Labs, Design Thinking Labs, Financial Literacy Labs and LogiMath Labs, BeyondSkool will impart in-school academic programs to empower students from grades 1 to 8 with essential skills like communication, logical & critical thinking, financial literacy and design thinking.

Speaking on their expansion and taking the brand beyond digital, Payal Gaba, CEO & Founder, BeyondSkool, said, “The world has changed and so have the requirements of future jobs. Not surprisingly, we’ve received tremendous response from schools for our Communication and Financial Literacy labs. During our initiatory meetings, school principals highlighted how children needed an extra push in speaking English confidently even though they could read and write fluently. Our Communications Lab remedies this. Another issue that was flagged was the lack of basic financial literacy among children and how it is gaining all the more importance in today’s changing times.”

Interestingly, the digital academy has strategically partnered with actor Boman Irani, best known for essaying a kooky college head in cult classics Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.

“I believe my characters have always been associated with education. They were a beautiful insignia of both the essential parts as well as the limitations of our education system. I am thankful to BeyondSkool that they see me as an Honorary Dean, but in this case Dean Boman Irani is more contemporary, friendlier and a school authority who also recognizes the importance of upskilling beyond school,” said Irani on the association. Atul Chugh, COO & Founder, BeyondSkool, added, “Covid helped us understand the importance of technology and how it can enhance the learning outcomes of children. Hence, even as we move to physical classes in schools, our SkillMaster App and other digital tools will promote hybrid learning in the forms of both synchronous and asynchronous teaching in school classes and at-home practices respectively.”

In a short span of two years, BeyondSkool has already transformed the lives of 10,000+ students across India and 20+ countries have seen positive outcomes after taking up their programs. The upskilling education company has formed international academic collaborations with Trinity College of London, University of Cambridge, Global Olympiads and STEM.org.

Awarded the “Most Innovative Solutions for 21st Century Upskilling” at ELDROK India K12 Summit, the platform was founded by two professionals who are Parents; CXOs and MBA grads from top Indian and international universities with a combined rich industry experience of over 45+ years and led by highly acclaimed academic team, researchers and advisors from across TFI, NYU, HKUST and IIT.