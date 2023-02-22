Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies becomes the Only Private University in Delhi-NCR to receive NAAC ‘A++’ Grade Accreditation

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) with NAAC ‘A++’ Grade. The recognition makes MRIIRS the only private university in Delhi-NCR to be accredited with the most coveted NAAC ‘A++’ Grade. This also places MRIIRS at the top amongst the Government and Private Universities of the general category in Haryana with NAAC ‘A++’ Grade Accreditation.

Out of 7 Categories and 34 key indicators, MRIIRS has broken all records by scoring full marks in Category, i.e. Institutional Values and Best Practices and 14 key indicators that include Curriculum Design and Development, Curriculum Enrichment, Feedback System, Student Enrolment and Profile, Catering to Student Diversity, Evaluation Process and Reforms, Extension Activities, Collaboration, Physical Facilities, IT Infrastructure, Institutional Vision and Leadership, Institutional Values and Social Responsibilities, Best Practices, and Institutional Distinctiveness.

NAAC evaluates the institutions for their conformance to the standards of quality in terms of their performance related to the educational processes and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning processes, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organization, governance, financial well-being and student services. Topping all of it, MRIIRS has received this illustrious acknowledgment of NAAC ‘A++’ accreditation which is the highest grade awarded to high-performance universities in India.

From 2015, when MRIIRS received its first NAAC ‘A’ Grade Accreditation, this journey from grade A to ‘A++’ has been a process of introduction, execution and implementation of ideas, strategies and vision at all levels. In these seven years, Manav Rachna has evolved into a global institution with more than 82 global academic collaborations, and pathway programmes with a number of eminent universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The best practices adopted by the institution have brought eminent glory to MRIIRS with a golden badge of A++ by NAAC. Significantly, MRIIRS has also the coveted NBA accreditation for its B.Tech- CSE, ECE, Mechanical, Biotechnology, and MBA programmes. This resounding success comes hot on the heels of a QS 5-Star Rating for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness. With these titles and badges, MRIIRS has very proudly positioned itself amongst India’s prestigious higher education institutions.

“With this magnificent recognition of NAAC ‘A++’ Grade on the basis of quality across diverse areas, MRIIRS has proved itself to be among the league of prestigious Indian institutions. This shows that the educational movement that commenced 25 years ago has only gotten more exclusive and prominent as time has passed. This validation is dedicated to our Founder Visionary Dr O P Bhalla and each member of the Manav Rachna family who has contributed to making it bigger and greater!”, Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

“It’s been a journey of unwavering commitment and dedication for quality education and deliverance. Attaining new statures with a persistent attitude of improvement keeps the approach of each member of the Manav Rachna family directive. From the start, the aim to achieve the uppermost rank in the educational institute was set, making us work towards it every single moment. I am grateful to each member of the Manav Rachna family who has left no stone unturned to take Manav Rachna to greater heights”, Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

Dr Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS shared, “Performance is delivered when the vision to attain the best is vital in the framework. Consistent deliverance of outstanding facilities to build an institution to its highest standards requires a collective effort. I am grateful to my entire team who has worked relentlessly to achieve the highest benchmark of NAAC ‘A++’”.

Dr Naresh Grover, PVC, MRIIRS shared, “I am delighted to share that MRIIRS has registered phenomenal growth by enhancing and strengthening our quality processes very profusely and deploying in a sacrosanct way in multiple dimensions pertaining to Curricular Aspects, Teaching Learning, Research Development, Extension Activity and Institutional Social Responsibility.”