Manav Rachna University (MRU), Faridabad partners with ISDC, UK to offer IoA Accredited BBA Degree

New Delhi, 25th March 2022: Manav Rachna University (MRU) Faridabad, Haryana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to offer a BBA-Business Analytics programme accredited by IoA at the University. The MoU was signed between Dr. Kameshwar Singh – Registrar, Manav Rachna University (MRU) and Mr. Shone Babu, Head of Partnerships, ISDC. Over the last few years, ISDC has been working closely with Indian universities and autonomous colleges to address the skill gap across sectors.

This three-year undergraduate programme accredited by Institute of Analytics (IoA) focuses on providing students with necessary skills and knowledge across various analytics related disciplines. During this course, students will learn to use analytic tools and techniques to navigate changing business environments. They will be imparted with knowledge of core courses embedded with specialized courses like Business Analytics, Spreadsheet Modelling, Marketing & HR Analytics, Supply-Chain Analytics, Data Visualization, R programming, Business Intelligence & Data Mining etc.

Institute of Analytics (IoA) is the Professional Body for Analytics and Data Science professionals in UK and International with more than 4500 members worldwide. IoA is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to promote greater awareness, understanding and innovation in Analytics. IoA is fully supported in its mission by leading organisations in the sector and provides students with the opportunity to network with other professionals in the industry, to learn about career development opportunities, to share knowledge and expertise, to access Continuous Professional Development programmes and to carry the official designation of membership

Talking about the MoU, Dr. Kameshwar Singh-Registrar, Manav Rachna University, said, “I’m excited about our affiliation with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) in offering an IoA accredited Business Analytics program for our BBA students. Through this partnership, students will get the opportunity to learn domain specific subjects such as Statistics with R, Python Programming, SQL, SaS and Tableau, Machine Learning and AI from instructors who are widely recognized around the world. Our students will have the opportunity to enhance their skills as per global standards and gain exposure to global internships and placements, which will help them in their future careers”.

Speaking about the MoU, Mr. Tom Joseph, Executive Director – Strategy & Development at ISDC, said, “As of 2022, there is a significant increase in the demand for professionals with a practical understanding of analytics to drive existing or future business strategies. We believe this association will enable the students of the Manav Rachna University to bridge this talent gap and step up to the ever-advancing global industry of Business Analytics.”