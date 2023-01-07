Manipal Academy of Higher Education collaborates with Ecron Acunova for the Launch of an Exclusive, State of the art Bioequivalence Facility

Bengaluru, January 2023: Manipal academy of higher education is supporting Ecron Acunova for the inauguration of the new state of art Phase I and Bioequivalence facility at Manipal. The facility is inaugurated by Dr. H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal, Mr. Srinivasan H R, CEO, Navitas Lifesciences, Dr.Ayaaz Hussain Khan , MD, Ecron Acunova & Sri T. Ashok Pai President of Dr TMA Pai Foundation along with other dignitaries.

Ecron Acunova commenced its operations in 2005 as Manipal Acunova, as a part of MEMG and in the ecosystem of Manipal Academy of Higher Education. It is a preferred Clinical Research Organisation for Indian and Global pharmaceutical companies to bring affordable Generic medicines to market faster.

They have completed 1400+ BA/BE studies in Manipal, Mangalore, and Chennai facilities. Additionally, they have completed multiple successful inspections by various global regulatory authorities with zero observations.

The Launch of Exclusive Phase I and Bioequivalence Facility will help to facilitate the faster market reach of generic medicines. The Facility encompasses, World-class Facility spanning 32000 Sqft across four floors, 150 beds Clinical Pharmacology Units Multiple wards to accommodate mixed gender studies, a Dedicated screening area, an Euglycemic Clamp Facility, State of the art Bioanalytical laboratory

Speaking about the collaboration Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE said, “We are privileged and honoured to be a part of this remarkable collaboration. My heartiest congratulations to all of them for their efforts to make another collaboration a successful one. The current education system seeks new dimensions and new explorations in such areas as well. I am glad that we are focusing on getting affordable Generic medicines to market faster. Let’s keep up the good work going” Mr. Srinivasan HR, CEO of Navitas life sciences said “with this expansion, we become the largest Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Centres in the country with state-of-the-art facility which will enable bringing of generic medicine to market. We are committed to continue our expansion”. Dr. Ayaaz Hussain Khan, Managing Director of Ecron Acunova said “Ecron Acunova with its quality delivery of Biostudies for the last 15 years for the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries/Organisation has enabled patients access to medicines affordable. The expansion of the generic business unit with the inauguration of the new facility at Manipal paves way to the next level of growth with extended capabilities in inhalation and euglycemic clamp studies”.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has collaborated with Acunova to work on a Patient Bioequivalence study for USFDA submission in psoriasis with Dr. Satish Pai, Dept of Dermatology, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, they also formed a group of Therapeutic Area experts for guidance during the conduct of Global Clinical Trials. The study was inspected by US Health Officials and has been successfully closed. Acunova also collaborated on a few other programs where their staff has given seminars in MAHE, MCOPS.

We collaborate with the Dept. of Neonatology, KMC, and Manipal for aminophylline and caffeine Bioanalysis in our lab for an ICMR-sponsored project on POP PK and PD study among Preterm newborns with apnea. collaborate with the Dept. of Community Medicine, KMC, Manipal, for the Bioanalysis of Cotinine in the study “Preventing smoking uptake among adolescents – A Primary prevention initiative for chronic lung disease in India” funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), UK.

They are also working with Stempeutics for a Clinical trial on Stem cells in Osteoarthritis, along with the Orthopaedic Department of Kasturba hospital. Together, they are developing a method for RBC Acetyl Cholinesterase that can be used as a diagnostic marker in Organophosphorus Poisoning and have already developed a method for estimating Tacrolimus for Therapeutic Monitoring of Kidney Transplant Patients.

Acunova has also provided an internship for MD Pharmacology Graduates from the Dept of Pharmacology, KMC Manipal to gain experience in Clinical Pharmacokinetic studies. They also supported the Dept of Microbiology in analyzing Meropenem for an MD project in critical care patients and performing the Method Development and Validation free of cost.