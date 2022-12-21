Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) was ranked No. 1 in India and 121st Worldwide for being the Most Sustainable University in India

Bengaluru, December 2022: Universitas Indonesia (UI) released the results of UI Green Metric World University Rankings on 12th December 2022. This year 1050 universities from 85 countries participated in the ranking, from which Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), was awarded as the 121st World’s Most Sustainable University in 2022. No. 1 in India as per the UI Green Metric World University Rankings.

MAHE’s total score for this was 8050 with six criteria namely; Setting and Infrastructure, Education and Research, Energy and Climate Change, Waste, Water, and transportation. The UI Green Metric World University Ranking is a ranking on green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. It helps in measuring each participating university’s commitment to developing an environmentally friendly and sustainable university.

Speaking about the achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, The Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, “We are extremely pleased to announce that MAHE has been awarded as the No.1 university UI Green Metric World University Rankings for being the most environmentally friendly university. We at MAHE always make sure that our campus is hygienic and green as the environment contributes to the overall development of our students. MAHE endeavors to maintain this record and improve every single day.”

MAHE has always been at the forefront of the protection and improvement of environmental aspects of the campus and has adopted a holistic management approach. This year improvements in key areas like energy and climate change, waste management, water management, transportation, and education in alignment with the SDGs have helped improve this year’s overall scores.

MAHE has been consistently improving through the years and will continue to do so while exploring the latest technologies, by experimenting on one hand and implementing proven, cost-effective solutions that are sustainable both economically as well as ecologically. The efforts of MAHE backed by the campus populace have helped us inch towards bettering our mark locally and globally.

Pic credit: webershandwick.com