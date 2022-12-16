Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) wins the prestigious “RBNQA” award

Bengaluru, December 2022: Manipal Academy of Higher Education has won the prestigious award for best practice competition 2022 Trophy for its unique process “Paperless examination using Exam pad (E – pad)” under the Education category. The competition was conducted by IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA) Trust Mumbai.

The trophy was received at MAHE and was handed over by Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor to Dr. Vinod V Thomas, Registrar Evaluation in a formal function recently at Manipal. The efforts of the Team quality and Compliance were appreciated by the vice chancellor for their support and cooperation throughout the application process.

Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor said, “I feel privileged and honored to be present here to celebrate the contributions and remarkable achievement of MAHE which has a great impact on the Environment by reducing the use of paper in Evaluation. I congratulate Registrar Evaluation and his Team for this prestigious award. The current education system seeks new dimensions and new explorations, and I am confident to say that MAHE is developing, exploring, and leading it from the front.”

Speaking about the occasion, Registrar-Evaluation of MAHE Dr. Vinod V Thomas said, “MAHE is the first and only university that has moved to the complete digitization of the examination process is a unique and the best practice. The most important practice from an academic perspective is the possibility of outcome and competency analysis in an easy and foolproof manner due to the availability of complete examination data in an electronic format. Not only that the soft forms of question papers and student answer scripts made the data archival and retrieval process seamless.”

Further adding to his statement, he said, “Due to this robust and innovative technology, MAHE is now conducting all its examinations authentically and more transparently with improved operational efficiency. We are proud to contribute our bit to the environment.”

The aim behind the idea was to strictly prohibit the usage of papers for examinations as this process helped MAHE to reduce paper consumption drastically which in a way helped in protecting 500 trees during the past years.

Dr. Giridhar P Kini, Registrar, Dr. Christopher Sudhakar, Director Quality, Dr. Madhukar Mallya, and Dr. Sreejith G, Deputy Registrars from Evaluation Section were present on this occasion where they also congratulated and wish them to keep continuing the good work for the Society.

Pic Credit:webershandwick.com