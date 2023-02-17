Manipal Academy of Higher Education unveils 6th edition of Entrepreneurship Summit 2023

Manipal, 17th February 2023: Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s (MAHE) E-Cell MIT unveiled the sixth edition of Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit (MES) starting today from 17th to 25th Feb 2023. The theme for this year’s summit is “Let your Innovation be heard.” The aim of the summit is to empower and support student entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, guidance, and a vibrant start-up ecosystem to help turn their ideas into successful ventures.

E-Cell MIT, formed two years ago, has already assisted over 100+ startups in establishing a solid foundation, raising extensive funding, and showcasing their products to the market. The summit will feature events, workshops, webinars, competitions, and other activities to cater to the needs of every student, from people with ideas to students running their ventures, from students looking for motivation to those looking to achieve. The activities spanned out covers everything.

MES 2023 will welcome leading entrepreneurs of India, including Vikas Gupta (Co-Founder & CEO, Creatara), Jyothi Bharadwaj (Founder, Teafit), Abhinav Arora (Co-Founder, Avalon Scenes), Vinod Aravindakshan (CEO and Co-Founder, Careerboat), Arvind Sasikumar (CTO, Quinn), Dhruva Goyal (Co-Founder, BugBase), Anirudh Arun (Co-Founder, Formi), Rishabh Gupta (CEO and Co-Founder, Redwings), and Smitha Rao (Co-Founder, Utthunga). The summit will also feature notable venture capital funds like Campus Fund, 10KSI, and Bharat Innovation Fund to back the startups that create a market potential and are ready to disrupt with their innovation.

Vice Chancellor, Lt Gen (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, MAHE, stated, “MAHE has always encouraged its students to think beyond the ordinary and innovate. MES 2023 is an excellent platform to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of our students and the support provided by the us towards nurturing this spirit.” Dr. H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, added, “We are confident that MES 2023 will continue to inspire and create successful entrepreneurs who will make a difference in the world. We are thrilled to witness how so many young people are stepping up to make a difference and excited to see the startup ideas which will emerge from this summit.” Cdr. Dr. Anil Rana, Director, MIT, Manipal, “MES 2023 is an incredible opportunity for the student community at MAHE to gain knowledge, experience, and connections in the field of entrepreneurship. This summit is a unique platform to inspire and enable young entrepreneurs to take their ideas to the next level and turn them into successful ventures.”

This summit is an opportunity for students to connect with like-minded individuals, validate their ideas, and gain knowledge, experience, and connections in the field of entrepreneurship. Through MES, E-Cell MIT aims to create a sustainable and innovative startup ecosystem that nurtures and supports student entrepreneurs.

The flagship event of MES, The Innovation Mela, is a startup expo where 100+ startups and projects put up their stalls to showcase their ideas and products to a highly diverse student crowd, mentors, and investors. It is a perfect platform for Founders to validate their vision and connect with the right mentors and investors that can back them in their journey. The summit will also include other events, such as Pitch Tank and Panel Discussion, accompanied by a Product Management Conclave comprising highly skilled and experienced individuals from top firms like Microsoft and Blue Learn.