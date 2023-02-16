Manipal College of Dental Sciences Mangalore Inaugurated the Student Media Club

Bengaluru, 16 February 2023: Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangalore, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), inaugurated the Media Club which was unveiled by Dr. Dilip Naik, MAHE, MLR Campus, and Mr. S.P. Kar, the Director of the Directorate of PR, Media & social media MAHE, on 13th February 2023. The Media Club aims to provide a platform for deliberation and knowledge-sharing among students and to provide exposure to the media, encouraging and motivating them to be involved in media activities.

The event was presided by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangalore Dean Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dr. Junaid Amhed, Associate Dean MCODS, Dr. Premalatha Shetty, Associate Dean MCODS. Dr. Arati, Dr. Nandita, and Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, regional chief operating officer of KMC Hospitals Mangalore were present at the event and Student teams also facilitated Spot Photography; different student teams received awards from the dignitaries.