Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences hits a major milestone by completing its Diamond Jubilee Celebration

Bengaluru 11th January 2023: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS) hits a major milestone, as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee. This year-long celebration was flagged off on Thursday, 5 January 2023 at Dr. TMA Pai Hall, Manipal. Diamond Jubilee Celebration was inaugurated by Mr. HR Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, of Navitas Life Sciences.

The function was presided over by Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE. The event began with an invocation song followed by a welcome address by the Principal, Dr. C Mallikarujna Rao where he expressed special gratitude to the Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor for providing financial aid for refining the facade of the institution. Subsequently, the Principal presented a brief reminisce of the college and some of its recent activities and achievements. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to Dr. TMA Pai by all the dignitaries presents. Dr. HS Ballal in his presidential address gave his best wishes on this milestone and appreciated that MCOPS has become one of the leading institutions of India since its establishment in 1963.

Speaking about the Celebration Mr. HR Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, of Navitas Life Sciences said, I am delighted with the performance of our students, Manipal has always strived and excelled in designing and building the next generation. Over the years MCOPS have achieved so much with their grit and determination to excel. All in all, it was an event to remember.

To commemorate MCOPS Diamond Jubilee, the Department of Posts, in association with MCOPS released the “Special Cover” by Mrs. Kaiya Arora, Indian Postal Service, Director Postal Services (HQ), O/o Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, Bengaluru. With the release of this splendid special cover, MCOPS has won the hearts of Philatelists all over India. Dr. Srinivas Mutalik gave a brief introduction of the chief guest, Mr. HR Srinivasan, CEO of Navitas Life Sciences after which Mr. Srinivasan spoke about his time in Manipal and how he calls his visit to MCOPS a pilgrimage. He was felicitated by the dignitaries on the dais.

The former Principal of MCOPS and Director-Research (Health Sciences) of MAHE, Dr N Udupa was also a part of the event, as the institution experienced tremendous growth during his tenure. The winners of Diamond Jubilee logo design contest were, Mr Sumith, research scholar from the department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. The diamond jubilee brochure was released by Dr HS Ballal which compiles all the events and activities planned for this year.

Dr Sharath Kumar Rao launched the Bursary project for Need Blind admissions. This was followed by a book release – Case Based Learning on Toxicology by Dr Girish Thunga P by Dr Narayana Sabhahit. Dr Dilip G Nayak and Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan released MCOPS Diamond Jubilee Souvenirs, T-shirts, key-chains and pendrives which would be distributed among all students. This was followed by release of MCOPS Diamond Jubilee Newsletter by Dr HS Ballal. The monthly e-newsletter ‘Newspill’, coordinated by Dr Angel Alex is designed to cover all events and updates about the celebrations throughout the year. Principal, Dr C Mallikarjuna Rao then honoured the dignitaries on the dais with the diamond jubilee souvenirs. He then announced the New Endowment Awards instituted by MCOPS almuni for MCOPS students.

The event was concluded by vote of thanks by Dr Krishnamurthy Bhat, Vice Principal of MCOPS, thanking the chief guest and all the dignitaries for their valuable time. He also thanked the faculty members, non- teaching staff, students, and research scholars for making this event possible.