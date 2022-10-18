Manipal College of Pharmaceuticals Sciences organises their first-ever Model United Nations for students

Bengaluru, 18th October 2022: Manipal Association of Pharmacy Students (MAPS), International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (IPSF), based at Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal held their first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) with the World Health Assembly as its committee on the 15th of October 2022 at Manipal.

The agenda to be resolved for the MUN was “Disease Control in Humanitarian Emergencies”. The event provided the students an opportunity to voice out their opinions on global health and advocate for the betterment of public healthcare. It was a unique opportunity for the students of MAHE to gain in-depth knowledge in diplomacy and leadership skills.

Over 150 delegates from MCOPS and other MAHE institutions participated in the event. It was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr. S P Kar, Director, Directorate of PR, Media & Social Media – MAHE. Dr Vasudev Shenoy, Assistant Vice President, Navitas Life Sciences was the Guest of honour. Other dignitaries present included Dr. C Mallikarjuna Rao, Principal, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS), Manipal, Dr. Anup Naha, Professor MCOPS, and Dr. Srinivas Hebbar along with other officials.

Speaking about the event Chief Guest Mr S.P. Kar Director, Directorate of PR, Media, and Social Media, MAHE said “Events like this Model United Nations organised by MCOPS provide an opportunity to bright young minds to develop leadership qualities and critical thinking skills. The youth are the catalyst of change in any country. Playing the role of delegates from different countries in the MUN gives them an excellent platform to voice their opinion on real world issues like betterment of the Healthcare system” Guest of honour Dr. Vasudev Shenoy, Assistant Vice President, Navitas Life Sciences said “I am glad to see such enthusiastic participation from the students in the first ever Model United Nations held by MCOPS. It was heartening to see insightful discussions on the improvement of healthcare amongst the youth. There was great display of confidence in public speaking, debating and teamwork from the participants” Dr. C Mallikarjuna Rao, Principal, MCOPS said “The efforts of Manipal Association of Pharmacy Students, International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation to organise this Model United Nations have been commendable. We congratulate them on successfully conducting this event and providing a great platform for the participants to discuss a critical issue like “Disease Control in Humanitarian Emergencies”

The Manipal Association of Pharmacy Students (MAPS) is an official body constituted at MCOPS, for the students to look into the various activities during the academic year. It is the only pharmacy student association in India to have full membership in International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF).

The Model United Nations was supported by the Centre for Pharmaceutical Skill Development, MAHE, and pharmaceutical companies like Biophore, Hyderabad, and Group Pharmaceuticals, Bengaluru.