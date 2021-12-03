Manipal Global Education Services launches Manipal MedAce

Photo: From left to right- Mr. Balasundaram Athreya, Chief Digital Officer, Manipal Global and Business Head, Manipal MedAce, Dr. Pragna Rao, Academic Advisor, Manipal MedAce and Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director

A unique digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India

2nd December 2021, Bangalore: Manipal Global Education Services, a leading international provider of quality business and marketing solutions in higher education, launched Manipal MedAce, a first-of-its-kind digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India.

Manipal MedAce is a comprehensive and outcome-driven MBBS learning resource built on academic and learner research. The product is designed around the principles of e-learning and is seamlessly mapped to the medical curriculum. Its features include interactive, multimedia learning modules for core topics, short lecture capsules from top Indian medical faculty, case-based learning tools, knowledge checkpoints, and question banks for exam practice. Manipal MedAce enables undergraduate MBBS students to optimize campus learning by providing access to a comprehensive and well-curated learning resource on a single platform.

What does Manipal MedAce Offer?

Outcome-Driven

Interactive Learning

Linker Case Videos

Quick Revisions

Brief Lecture Capsules

Smart Self-Study

Manipal MedAce was unveiled in the presence of Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO – Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), Mr. Balasundaram Athreya, Chief Digital Officer, Manipal Global and Business Head, Manipal MedAce, and Dr. Pragna Rao, Academic Advisor, Manipal MedAce.

Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said. “I am delighted to announce the launch of Manipal MedAce. Over the years, the Manipal Group has pioneered several novel initiatives that have paved the way for progress around the world – empowering people and transforming lives. With Manipal MedAce, we are combining our passion for innovation with a desire to positively impact Healthcare Education. Having been a student of medicine myself, I have a first-hand understanding of the challenges an MBBS student is faced with and Manipal MedAce is our effort to create a learning powerhouse for medical students.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO – Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), commented, “Manipal MedAce is the outcome of extensive market research done by us on the need gap present in undergraduate MBBS learning today. While there are multiple providers of learning products in the UG and PG Prep space, there is evident whitespace for actual MBBS learning, which we hope to fill through our offering. Manipal MedAce brings together our rich heritage and expertise in medical education and a deep understanding of learners and their needs. Through Manipal MedAce, we endeavour to enrich lives of MBBS learners, setting them up for success.”

Mr. Balasundaram Athreya, Chief Digital Officer, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) & Business Head, Manipal MedAce, added, “The present-day MBBS learner’s needs are core to Manipal MedAce’s design and development. Our mission, therefore, is to offer a comprehensive digital resource that supplements MBBS learning. Essentially the product ensures better management of time between campus learning and self-paced revision. Significant investment has been made in adapting e-learning design principles to the content enabling SMART self-study. Presented on an easy to navigate, multi-device capable, and feature-rich platform, the user experience and interface make for stress-free learning. Furthermore, we will be continuously engaged with the students on their learning journey through our help-desk and learner support functions.”

Dr. Pragna Rao, Academic Advisor, Manipal MedAce, said, “Manipal MedAce is that student-friendly digital resource built to supplement the CBME curriculum. The resource explains basic concepts and clarifies doubts helping the student to revise efficiently. Manipal MedAce’s curated content includes clinical, practical, and dissection videos, quizzes, lecture capsules, diagrams, and infographics. Linker case videos unique to Manipal MedAce, allow first-year MBBS students to have early clinical exposure and apply Basic Sciences principles in a hospital setting. Assessments include case-based and image-based questions to perform well in-class tests and university exams. Overall outcomes for the student include achieving competencies and skillsets required for an Indian Medical Graduate.”

Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Today, there is an increasing need for digital learning tools that can provide clinical and practical exposure, right from the start of a medical student’s learning journey. Manipal has always been a leader in innovation and introduction of cutting edge technology in the field of medicine and healthcare. Manipal MedAce is a huge step in the right direction and an incredible means of supplementing campus education. I am confident that Manipal MedAce will help build a generation of competent and confident doctors for the future”

Manipal MedAce is live from today. To access a preview login on to www.manipalmedace.com.