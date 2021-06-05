Manipal Group’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine announces admissions for the Fall 2021 Class

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]: The Manipal Group’s American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine has announced admissions open for aspiring India medical students for Fall 2021, that starts in September 2021. The programme is ideal for Class 12 students who are committed to pursuing careers in medicine and have ambitions to practicing medicine in India, the USA, Canada or the UK. To support deserving students, the University has also announced a generous scholarship of US$ 96,500.

The aspirants enrolling in AUA will enjoy a unique chance to study for their degree in a number of different countries and cultures – India, Antigua and the UK orthe US – giving them an extraordinary set of skills and experience and will undoubtedly be a great first step towards a successful international career in medicine and a global exposure

Commenting on the admissions, Gerald J. Wargo Jr. is the Associate Vice President AUA, said, “The pandemic has posed a significant challenge for the admission procedure. However, we firmly believe that the aspiring students who plan to study abroad should get flexibility that facilitates their transition and brings the experience closer to them. Our counsellors and advisors have put together and amazing experiential webinar that helps the students to understand our unique teaching methodology, as well as gives them a glimpse of our sprawling tech-savvy campus, set in the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.”

AUA uses a holistic admissions approach to select students with the potential for medical school success and provides them with the resources they need to obtain highly competitive residencies and move on to successful careers in medicine. In the 6.5-year course, students will be exposed to global healthcare systems across several countries. AUA College of Medicine awards the Doctor of Medicine degree after students complete a two and half year pre-clinical curriculum on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada or India at affiliated teaching hospitals.

Founded in 2004, AUA is committed to address the impending physician shortage with an emphasis on primary care. As such, the University recognizes its social responsibility to advance the field of medicine and lead the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals to respond to global healthcare needs.

American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) is a fully accredited international medical school dedicated to providing a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism. We also provide students who would otherwise be unable to receive a medical education with the tools to become successful physicians.

Students may complete the first two years pre-med program at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) or at AICASA, in Antigua.The curriculum provides a comprehensive approach to premedical training, emphasizing the development of critical thinking skills.