Manipal Institute of Technology in collaboration with AICTE organised talk by Renowned Nuclear Physicist Dr. Anil Kakodkar

Bengaluru, 21st October 2022: Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal in association with AICTE organized a talk by Distinguished Chair Professor, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission on “Relevance of nuclear energy in achieving net zero CO 2 emission” on 20th October 2022 at Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE.

During his talk Dr Anil Kakodar has drawn the attention of the audience to the fact that India has committed to reach net zero emission by 2070 at Glasgow. He also opined that by 2070, India can surpass annual per capita energy consumption level on par with the best in world. The threshold per capita energy consumption taking into account the improvement of efficiency as a result of clean energy transition could be around 1400 Kgoe corresponding to a total energy requirement of 28000 TWhr/yr, which is up from present level of approximately 6580 TWhr/yr, a CAGR of 4.78%

The Total assessed renewable energy potential in India –including Solar, Wind, small and large Hydro, Biomass, and Tidal, etc., is far below the requirements, and hence the only option to bridge the gap from the non-emitting energy source is nuclear. In addition, he talks about his firm belief that India still needs to strive hard to achieve its energy requirements and for that, it has to go for nuclear energy as it can meet our needs and is also inevitable for optimum & stable grids.

Moreover, according to Dr. Kakodkar, as we approach net zero CO2 emission, nuclear energy proves to be a cost-effective solution and is necessary for adequate long-term clean energy supply. He also emphasised that India needs to develop new technologies even while accelerating its approach to net zero for sustainable and cost-competitive energy security. He also pealed to the youths to focus on finding out-of-the-box solutions.

The Director of Manipal Institute of Technology , Cdr Dr Anil Rana spoke on the relevance of eminent and distinguished guest talks to inspire the students to pursue their field of research and inculcate the spirit of enquiry and curiosity.

He further added, “We are delighted to have an expert like Dr. Kakodkar enlighten us with his insights over the We need clean energy sources that do not emit carbon dioxide, let’s focus on achieving greatness as nuclear energy will become even more important with time. India has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2070 at Glasgow.

Dr. Amit Kumar Srivastava who addressed the audience through the online platform from Delhi, Dr. S.N Bhat, Associate Director (FD&W) welcomed the gathering and introduced Dr. Anil Kakodkar to the audience. Dr. Chandrashekar Adiga, Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, MIT Manipal who delivered the vote of thanks was actively present at the event.

Dr Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director, Faculty Development Cell, AICTE said, “I whole heartedly welcome and thank Dr. Anil for inspiring and educating the youth about the relevance of nuclear energy in achieving net zero CO2 emission. His achievements in development of the atomic energy programme have been commendable.”

Faculty members, research scholars and students of MAHE and neighbouring institutions attended the event besides the administrators. The event was live streamed throughout the country for the benefit of students and researchers/faculty.