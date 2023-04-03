Manipal Institute of Technology Wins Mangaluru Edition of TCS TechBytes

New Delhi, April 3rd, 2023: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES) an autonomous body promoted by the Government of Karnataka, announced the winners of the Mangaluru Regional Finals of the 14th edition of TCS TechBytes.

Winner: Sweta Chunduri – Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal

Runner-up: Sudarshan Sundarrajan – NITK, Surathkal

TCS gave the winner gift vouchers worth Rs 12,000 and the runner-up vouchers worth Rs 10,000. It also awarded all finalists with gift vouchers. The winner will go on to represent Mangaluru at the State Finals to be held on April 5 at Bengaluru.

This year over 620 students from the Mangaluru region underwent a preliminary online test, from which the top six students qualified for an interactive virtual quiz. The quiz had five segments – Tech Monitor, Tech Curiosity, Tech Circuit, Tech Unlimited, and Tech Agility – testing the student’s technology acumen.