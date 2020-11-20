Manipal University Jaipur launches UGC-recognised online degree programmes

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) today announced the launch of online MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA degree programmes in compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2020. Affordable, comprehensive, and flexible with a study-on-the-go model, these online programmes allow students to attend live and recorded sessions, learn at their own convenience from industry experts and acclaimed faculty, and even write online proctored exams from the safety of their homes. Being part of the Manipal group, students will have access to a robust and engaged alumni network and receive professional assistance that will improve their career prospects exponentially.

Manipal University Jaipur deploys an intuitive online learning platform through which students can review the course module, watch recorded video lectures, interact with other students and professors in discussion forums, and much more. With easy to understand bite-sized content, the programmes offer a great professional development opportunity where students can learn at their own pace, interact with subject matter experts, and find the support, network, and opportunity to thrive.

As per UGC Regulations, 2020, NAAC accreditation is mandatory for all higher learning institutes looking to offer full-fledged online programmes. Manipal University Jaipur is UGC-recognised and has an A+ NAAC ranking that endorses its academic model, world-class amenities, pedagogical approaches, quality of education, and establishes it as an institute of top repute.

Speaking on the launch of the new online degree programmes, Dr. GK Prabhu, President, Manipal University Jaipur, said, “The pandemic has necessitated the need for online courses. Also, the competitive market context constantly challenges us to think of new programmes that support the symbiotic relationship between industry and academia. By taking our degree programmes online, we are committed to nurturing academic excellence by providing our students access to transformative programmes and prominent industry leaders who enable critical thinking and problem-solving. Students worldwide can gain industry-relevant skills needed to succeed in a dynamic, competitive environment.”

The programmes are reasonably priced at INR 99,000 for a three-year bachelor’s degree and INR 1,20,000 for a two-year master’s degree payable in easy installments. Defence personnel, PSU employees, and persons with disabilities are eligible for scholarships. A limited number of merit scholarships are also available based on class 12 exam results.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambrish Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, Manipal online businesses, said, “We’re excited to take the Manipal education legacy online. By building a technology platform that aims to provide an immersive learning experience to our student community, our online degree programmes are designed to transform young minds into competent professionals. Whether you’re a student, homemaker, or working professional looking for better career prospects, this is a real gamechanger!”

The Manipal group has a legacy of over 67 years in education. Leveraging this experience along with cutting-edge digital tools and technologies, Manipal University Jaipur’s online UGC-recognised degree programmes bring students the opportunity to gain vital insights into real-world challenges and encourage them to solve for them through an industry-relevant curriculum. The online degrees awarded by Manipal University Jaipur are recognised at par with degrees earned via conventional on-campus programmes and are widely accepted by governments, corporate organisations, and higher education institutions for jobs, higher education, and future prospects.

For more information, visit www.onlinemanipal.com or call 7304-000-444.