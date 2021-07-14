MatriKiran High School, Health Department Gurugram jointly organise free vaccination camp at Sector 83, Gurugram

Gurugram: MatriKiran High School in association with the Health Department Gurugram organised a free vaccination camp at Matrikiran Avenue, Sector 83, Vatika INXT, Gurugram. The event was inaugurated by Satya Prakash Jrawta, MLA Pataudi. During this vaccination drive, beneficiaries above 18 years of age were administered 2nd dose of Covishield vaccines. Individuals were instructed to register themselves on the Cowin app to avail the benefits. A total of 350 people received their second jab in the camp.

“The fastest way to win over the pandemic is vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviours. This vaccination camp will ensure that support reaches the last person standing in the queue. We hope that our efforts make a positive impact on society so that we can avert the risks of a possible third wave”, said Cmdr Naveen Bakshi (Retd) President Operations, MatriKiran School.

The vaccination drive received an overwhelming response from the participants. All Covid-related norms including social distancing and wearing of masks were followed during the event. A dedicated team of medical experts was also present to take care of beneficiaries from possible side-effects of vaccines.

“The vaccination camp is a huge support for hassle-free inoculation of residents. This is the first-ever vaccination drive in our locality and I am extremely satisfied with the arrangements and facilities provided here”, said Mr Sudhir Singh, G21 Resident.