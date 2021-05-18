MDI Gurgaon & Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies conducts 2nd edition of Case Development, Mentoring and Publication Workshop

Gurgaon: After receiving a phenomenal response last year, MDI Gurgaon, a leading business school from India in association with Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies, (EEMCS) organized the second edition of Case Development, Mentoring and Publication Workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to mentor and train faculty from other B-schools on developing unique cases on multiple critical issues. In the business world, emerging markets present immense opportunities along with challenges. Therefore, there is a need to understand the issues specific to each emerging market and develop classroom learning material related to various business concepts and management disciplines. The workshop highlighted a special collection of cases which focused on the ‘Emerging Markets Context’ unlike other case collections.

As a mentoring partner, MDI Gurgaon conducted a three-day virtual classroom component from May 10 to 12, 2021 to discuss case proposals. As many as 28 participants from B schools of India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia were a part of the workshop, and a total of 23 case proposals were received.

Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies (EEMCS), as the knowledge partner, has welcomed well-researched, instructive, and multimedia online cases about the most interesting companies in complex Emerging Market contexts, to be used by faculty to develop effective managers globally.

Addressing the participants at the workshop, Prof. (Dr.) Atmanand, Director (Additional Charge), MDI Gurgaon said, “With the dynamically growing business world, the need of the hour is to strengthen and diversify the research objectives keeping in mind the changing needs. For the same, we at MDI have undertaken the responsibility of chalking unique case content and developing management faculty across B-schools, so that they are equipped to address the changing industry trends and global practices. It is our pleasure to conduct the second edition of the faculty case mentoring workshop.”

Case method is one of the most effective teaching methods in B-schools that bring real-world experience in the classroom. It involves learners learning through a historical analysis of a business situation and coming up with a solution to some of the toughest business problems.

Further highlighting on the workshop, Prof. P. C. Biswal, Dean – Research & Accreditation said, “MDI has made significant contributions in enabling the higher learning landscape through its action-oriented research to bring progressive transformation in the business ecosystem of India. B-schools worldwide are showing keen interest in using emerging market case studies in their classroom discussions as these present immense business opportunities along with unique challenges and constraints. We are extremely happy that Emerald Publishing Limited, a leading international publisher partnered with MDI Gurgaon in conceptualizing this unique method to mentor and groom management faculty on developing cases on emerging market managerial issues to be used by faculty to develop successful managers globally”.

While sharing experience on the three day virtual workshop, one of the participants Dr. Sheela Bhargava from Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi said “The exposure to the intricacies of case development was enriching and has enhanced my skills for academic writing. The interactive approach of the workshop along with constructive feedback will certainly assist in developing cases meeting international standards”.

The three-day virtual workshop was conducted under the mentorship of Prof. Ritu Srivastava and Prof. Parul Gupta from MDI Gurgaon. The Institute will extend mentorship till September 30, 2021, to help participants complete the case.